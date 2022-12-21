ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Peer-Helper Program Bringing Polson Community Closer

The Town’s Youth and Family Services Department (MYFS) has a decades-long commitment to Madison’s students, ensuring tolerance and inclusion long before those were catchwords. The Peer Helper program, initiated back in the 1980s, is still a major component of the department’s outreach, and a newly developed project, Speak Up, continues that tradition of compassion and student involvement.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Historic Schoolhouse Donated to Keeping Society

The owner of the beloved Clapboard Hill School House has donated the structure to the Guilford Keeping Society (GKS). Stephen B. Dudley and David C. Griswold, the current co-owners, said it was simply time for the historic building to have a permanent home and fixed destiny. According to Dudley, who is also on the Board of the GKS, though his family has owned the property for more than 90 years, he felt it was the right time to determine a permanent future for the structure and to ensure its protection.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Flying High at JMMS

Students at Joseph Melillo Middle School (JMMS) will have a hands-on opportunity to learn about the many educational requirements for a career in aviation with the arrival of the co-ed Aviation Career Exploration (ACE) Program, the first of its kind as a part of any middle school curriculum in Connecticut.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

OSPS Leader Named Superintendent of the Year

Old Saybrook's Public Schools (OSPS) are in good hands, according to the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) and the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS). The organizations announced OSPS Superintendent Jan Peruccio as Superintendent of the Year while recognizing the Board of Education (BOE) for its leadership.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Town Continues Collaborative Efforts to Clean Energy

With its many accomplishments over the past eight years, the Clean Energy Task Force continues to move forward in its commitment to gradually transform the North Haven community into an energy-efficient and eco-friendly town. The Task Force was created in 2007, and since then has worked with town officials, residents,...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Pathfinders Seeking Volunteers for Deer Lake Work Day

Pathfinders has announced a Lumberjack Work Party day for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Deer Lake Camp. The event will include a chainsaw safety class, firewood splitting and stacking, and other light-duty jobs. The organization urges those interested to come down and find out what else is going on at the property this year.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
zip06.com

State Police Vehicle Involved in Clinton Traffic Accident

On Dec. 25 at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street in Clinton. The accident involved two vehicles, one of which was a Connecticut State Police vehicle. The other involved vehicle contained two occupants, both of whom were transported to the hospital with injuries. The State Trooper involved in the accident was also transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
CLINTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy