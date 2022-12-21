Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at Sidney grocery store

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Sidney Police Department responded to a reported officer-involved shooting at a local grocery store Wednesday morning.

According to the Sidney Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Ave on reports of a shooting at the Sidney Foodtown grocery store around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that the suspect fired multiple gunshots inside the grocery store near the cash register. Sidney police confirmed that one of their officers shot the suspect inside the Sidney Foodtown grocery store.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital suffering from gunshot wound. No officers or store patrons were reportedly injured.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating this incident.

