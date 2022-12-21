ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at Sidney grocery store

By Peter Curi
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ta171_0jq2g5tR00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Sidney Police Department responded to a reported officer-involved shooting at a local grocery store Wednesday morning.

According to the Sidney Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Ave on reports of a shooting at the Sidney Foodtown grocery store around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights

Upon arrival, authorities learned that the suspect fired multiple gunshots inside the grocery store near the cash register. Sidney police confirmed that one of their officers shot the suspect inside the Sidney Foodtown grocery store.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital suffering from gunshot wound. No officers or store patrons were reportedly injured.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

SWAT on scene of standoff for seven hours; Man taken into custody

After a seven hour SWAT standoff in Yellow Springs, a man was peacefully taken into custody to be evaluated, according to the Yellow Springs Village Manager, Josue Salmeron. The initial call to dispatch came in around 2:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a welfare check at the 100 block of Brookside Drive, Salmeron told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on scene.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Franklin Township crash leaves 4 dead on Christmas Eve

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Four people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County Christmas Eve morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 8:32 a.m. on I-75 South in Franklin Township. Troopers say a Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on the interstate when the...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Firefighters extinguish fire at Cargill facility in Sidney

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews quickly responded to the Cargill building in Sidney on Christmas Day for a fire. Fire officials were called to the scene of a reported fire at 8:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Industrial Drive in Sidney. A release says crews responded quickly to the scene. Officials found a […]
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters extinguish overnight house fire in Xenia

XENIA — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported house fire in Xenia early Friday morning. First responders responded to the fire in the 200 block of Center Street around 2:00 a.m., according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office. >>Area counties are under Snow Emergencies: What...
XENIA, OH
WDTN

$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

One Killed in 50-Vehicle Pileup on Ohio Turnpike

Dayton – One person has been killed and dozen injured in what they are calling a mass casualty event. The event occurred on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4. OSP has reported that around 50 vehicles were involved in the crash around 2:30 pm.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy