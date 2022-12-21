ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
US105

FOR SALE: This Hidden Pink Dollhouse Manor In North Amarillo

I've passed by this place several times. It's hard to miss, as it's a flash of prissy pink against the muted colors of the exposed scrublands of the area. I know nothing about the place, nor did any of my acquaintance who have lived here longer than me. It's long been an odd, pink mystery parked upon a brown lot.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.

There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The High Plains’ top 4 local stories of 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As 2022 draws to a close, MyHighPlains.com is taking a look back at what we consider the top four stories of the past year. While this list will focus on local impact and MyHighPlains.com pageviews, we’ll also be taking a look at the most significant stories in categories such as politics, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BNSF’s Christmas Special stops in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, and of course, Rudolph, but the leader of this sleigh into Amarillo, was a 400,000 pound locomotive. All aboard Amarillo! The local BNSF team converted the Amarillo facility into a winter wonderland for plenty of people recently, including BNSF employees, their families, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Travel Center at I-40 and Airport Blvd. closed due to water main break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division reported that the Texas Travel Information Center on I-40 eastbound and Airport Blvd. was closed on Monday. According to TxDOT on social media, the Travel Center was closed down due to repairs on a water main break in the center.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AFD released information regarding a house fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Christmas Eve house fire in North Amarillo. According to AFD, at around 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located at 315 NE 6th. AFD said crews arrived to find fire showing from […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The United Family stores closed on Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All United Family stores across the Amarillo area will be closed on Christmas Day, according to officials with The United Family. Officials detailed that stores will close at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. The United Family stores include, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons, and Amigos. […]
AMARILLO, TX
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Canyon

You are searching for the greatest hotel sort list in the Canyon zone, right? In this post, I’m going to share the greatest hotel sort list with in the Canyon zone. Also, a direction link from your house, with Support Hotline, Web Address details, approximate internet users reviews, direction, has been mentioned This details has been taken from these hotel ‘, official websites.
CANYON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.

With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘Home away from home’: Spending the holidays at the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spending the holidays at your own home may seem like an easy thing to do, but that’s not the case for every family. “Everyone wants to be at home with family for the holidays and when you’re away from home taking care of sick kids, that’s just not always possible for people,” said Luke Oliver, marketing and communications manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy