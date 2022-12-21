Read full article on original website
FOR SALE: This Hidden Pink Dollhouse Manor In North Amarillo
I've passed by this place several times. It's hard to miss, as it's a flash of prissy pink against the muted colors of the exposed scrublands of the area. I know nothing about the place, nor did any of my acquaintance who have lived here longer than me. It's long been an odd, pink mystery parked upon a brown lot.
KFDA
3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the...
The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.
There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
The High Plains’ top 4 local stories of 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As 2022 draws to a close, MyHighPlains.com is taking a look back at what we consider the top four stories of the past year. While this list will focus on local impact and MyHighPlains.com pageviews, we’ll also be taking a look at the most significant stories in categories such as politics, […]
BNSF’s Christmas Special stops in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, and of course, Rudolph, but the leader of this sleigh into Amarillo, was a 400,000 pound locomotive. All aboard Amarillo! The local BNSF team converted the Amarillo facility into a winter wonderland for plenty of people recently, including BNSF employees, their families, […]
Here Is Why You Need To Know About Amarillo’s Simulated Universe
I'm sure you're familiar with Meow Wolf in New Mexico. It's an art exhibit/gallery/experience that is interactive. It tells a story and is supposed to get your imagination going. It's like a playground made out of someone's artistic vision. Amarillo's newest art exhibit is something like that. Maybe. We're not...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
Travel Center at I-40 and Airport Blvd. closed due to water main break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division reported that the Texas Travel Information Center on I-40 eastbound and Airport Blvd. was closed on Monday. According to TxDOT on social media, the Travel Center was closed down due to repairs on a water main break in the center.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
AFD released information regarding a house fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Christmas Eve house fire in North Amarillo. According to AFD, at around 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located at 315 NE 6th. AFD said crews arrived to find fire showing from […]
The United Family stores closed on Christmas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All United Family stores across the Amarillo area will be closed on Christmas Day, according to officials with The United Family. Officials detailed that stores will close at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. The United Family stores include, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons, and Amigos. […]
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Canyon
You are searching for the greatest hotel sort list in the Canyon zone, right? In this post, I’m going to share the greatest hotel sort list with in the Canyon zone. Also, a direction link from your house, with Support Hotline, Web Address details, approximate internet users reviews, direction, has been mentioned This details has been taken from these hotel ‘, official websites.
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
Hear The One About An Amarillo Priest The Vatican Defrocked?
It doesn't involve walking into a bar or other members of the clergy. There's really no punchline to speak of. It really happened. Did you hear the one about the Amarillo priest that the Vatican defrocked?. Who Is Frank Pavone, And Why Is That Name Familiar?. Frank spent time in...
Why Does It Seem So Difficult To Keep Up With Music In Amarillo?
I wish I could remember which musician it was that told me years ago that Amarillo was the place to be. They regaled me with tales of 6th Street, and a thriving scene of songwriters making noise in Yellow City. When I moved here several years later, everything he described seemed to have disappeared.
NewsTalk 940 AM
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
Strange Creature That Looks Like a Werewolf Leaves Amarillo, Texas Guessing
Is there a cryptid living in Texas?
abc7amarillo.com
Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Day? Here's what's open in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Day?. Here's a list of restaurants that are open in Amarillo. Asian Buffet - 3347 Bell St. - 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Big Texan - 7701 E. I-40 – Holiday Buffett 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Did the New Panera Bread Emerge From Upside Down World?
Amarillo finally gets a Panera Bread, a restaurant that has been wished for by many, for a very long time. However, it seems the Panera Bread Amarillo got, was not the one from their wishes. It seems the Amarillo Panera Bread has been frocked with obstacle after obstacle since it...
KFDA
‘Home away from home’: Spending the holidays at the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spending the holidays at your own home may seem like an easy thing to do, but that’s not the case for every family. “Everyone wants to be at home with family for the holidays and when you’re away from home taking care of sick kids, that’s just not always possible for people,” said Luke Oliver, marketing and communications manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.
Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok
Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
NewsTalk 940 AM
