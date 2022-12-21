Not sure how to prepare for arctic cold front? Here are the best ways to winterize your home
With a strong arctic cold front sweeping across Texas on Thursday, the city of Houston is preparing with several warming centers opening across the area. SEE RELATED STORY: Thursday, Friday are Weather Alert Days with arriving arctic front and a hard freeze The George R. Brown Convention Center is set to open at 3 p.m. Thursday for Houstonians to keep warm. In the meantime, city officials are urging homeowners to prepare before the temperature drops. Here are some ways to winterize your home:
- Keep the heat on inside your home, even if you are away
- Open up the cabinet doors to allow warm air to hit your pipes
- Overnight on Thursday and into Friday, flush your toilets and turn on your faucet
- Insulate your pipes outside. They sell insulation at the hardware store. If they run out, a pool noodle will actually work
