ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Not sure how to prepare for arctic cold front? Here are the best ways to winterize your home

By Charly Edsitty via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dP4H6_0jq2fvEP00

With a strong arctic cold front sweeping across Texas on Thursday, the city of Houston is preparing with several warming centers opening across the area.

SEE RELATED STORY: Thursday, Friday are Weather Alert Days with arriving arctic front and a hard freeze

The George R. Brown Convention Center is set to open at 3 p.m. Thursday for Houstonians to keep warm.

In the meantime, city officials are urging homeowners to prepare before the temperature drops.

Here are some ways to winterize your home:

  • Keep the heat on inside your home, even if you are away
  • Open up the cabinet doors to allow warm air to hit your pipes
  • Overnight on Thursday and into Friday, flush your toilets and turn on your faucet
  • Insulate your pipes outside. They sell insulation at the hardware store. If they run out, a pool noodle will actually work

We also have a reminder on things not to do to keep your house warm.

"You never want to use the oven as a source of heat. You have carbon monoxide coming into the home. If you start feeling a headache, dizziness, nausea, fainting, any of those symptoms, you want to get out into fresh air and call 911," Jeremy Hyde, the Harris County EMS chief, said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Here's where you can go to keep warm when arctic blast hits Houston this week

If you're in need of a warm place to stay starting Wednesday night, Green House International Church at 200 West Greens Road in Greenspoint is also opening their doors at 6 p.m.

Lakewood Church at 3700 Southwest Freeway will also be opening up as a warming center at 5 p.m. Thursday.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

What to do if your pipes freeze

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The weather outside is quite frightful this morning in Houston

Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cooooold out there today! Unlike 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” this will soon be a distant memory as we warm up heading into next week. But in the meantime, it is our coldest morning since February of 2021. Houston has so far bottomed out at 16°, and the coldest reading I can find as of 6:30 AM is 10° up in New Waverly. I also saw an 11 just outside Tomball. Whatever the case, it’s about 10 to 20 degrees in most places this morning, and it’s cold.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!

The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston

HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing

With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now

Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
texasstandard.org

Traveling around Texas? Here’s what the weather is like where you’re heading

If you’re one of the nearly 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, chances are good you’re heading to visit family or friends in another part of the state. To help you prepare, we’ve compiled local weather forecasts, travel tips and advice from some plumbers in Houston on how to protect your pipes while you’re away.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
167K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy