Not sure how to prepare for arctic cold front? Here are the best ways to winterize your home

With a strong arctic cold front sweeping across Texas on Thursday, the city of Houston is preparing with several warming centers opening across the area.

The George R. Brown Convention Center is set to open at 3 p.m. Thursday for Houstonians to keep warm.

In the meantime, city officials are urging homeowners to prepare before the temperature drops.

Here are some ways to winterize your home:

Keep the heat on inside your home, even if you are away

Open up the cabinet doors to allow warm air to hit your pipes

Overnight on Thursday and into Friday, flush your toilets and turn on your faucet

Insulate your pipes outside. They sell insulation at the hardware store. If they run out, a pool noodle will actually work

We also have a reminder on things not to do to keep your house warm.

"You never want to use the oven as a source of heat. You have carbon monoxide coming into the home. If you start feeling a headache, dizziness, nausea, fainting, any of those symptoms, you want to get out into fresh air and call 911," Jeremy Hyde, the Harris County EMS chief, said.

If you're in need of a warm place to stay starting Wednesday night, Green House International Church at 200 West Greens Road in Greenspoint is also opening their doors at 6 p.m.

Lakewood Church at 3700 Southwest Freeway will also be opening up as a warming center at 5 p.m. Thursday.