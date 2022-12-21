Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Could return by Saturday
MacKinnon (upper body) could return to action as soon as Saturday versus Toronto, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. According to coach Jared Bednar, MacKinnon is "very close" to returning, and although he won't play Tuesday against Arizona or Thursday versus the Kings, there's a chance he'll be ready to return Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old pivot, who's racked up eight goals and 34 points through 23 contests this season, has been sidelined since Dec. 7 with his upper-body injury.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Still sidelined
Oshie (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie will miss a fourth straight contest with his upper-body injury, and the Capitals have yet to release a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. Once healthy, look for Oshie to return to a middle-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed
Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Three catches in OT win
Evans brought in three of eight targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night. It was shaping up as another highly inefficient night for the Tom Brady-Evans connection until the duo got cooking at the most critical time of the game. Evans recorded two catches for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' game-winning drive in overtime, helping somewhat salvage an otherwise disappointing night that saw him as the intended target on both of Brady's interceptions. Evans did cross the 900-yard mark for the season with Sunday's production, and he'll aim to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold for the ninth time in as many pro seasons during a pivotal Week 17 home clash against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Paves way against LAL
Doncic posted 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers. Doncic endured a slow start in this one since the Lakers double-teamed him often, but he still found a way to get it done and finished with 30-plus points for the sixth time over his last eight appearances while also ending just one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. Doncic can struggle with efficiency at times, but the star guard is firmly entrenched as a top fantasy asset, regardless of the format, and is among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including scoring and usage rate.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Rich Hill: Gets one-year deal from Pirates
Hill signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Hill is coming off a season with the Red Sox which saw him put up a 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 109 strikeouts over 124.1 innings covering 26 starts. He'll turn 43 in March but has remained mostly effective in recent years, albeit with a drop in strikeout rate. Hill will be a candidate to be traded to a contender at the deadline if he's healthy and pitching well.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal
Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Two TDs offset by three turnovers
Minshew completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, had four carries for five yards and another TD and fumbled twice (one lost) during Saturday's 40-34 loss at Dallas. After handling all the first-team reps during Week 16 prep, Minshew got his first start of...
CBS Sports
Steelers' George Pickens: Scores game-winning touchdown
Pickens recorded five catches on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders. Pickens was only the fourth-most targeted pass catcher in Pittsburgh's offense, but he was impactful with his opportunity. He accounted for the Steelers' longest pass play of the game on a 25-yard catch early in the third quarter, and he also scored the team's only touchdown with just 50 seconds remaining in the game. Despite inconsistent production, Pickens continues to flash the ability to produce big plays. Positively, he's now topped 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss
Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches one pass
Thomas caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions. Thomas broke his three-game multi-catch streak but has still hauled in at least one pass in all 15 appearances this season. He'll strive to keep that mini feat going Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Suffers reaggravation Sunday
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Wirfs re-aggravated his ankle injury in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Wirfs had missed each of Tampa Bay's previous three games as a result of an ankle issue, but it now sounds as if the 320-pounder didn't make it out of Sunday's contest unscathed despite playing every offensive snap. More clarification regarding the significance of Wirfs' injured ankle should be provided after he undergoes further testing Monday afternoon.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 17 early odds: Bucs looking for first ATS home win in massive NFC South matchup vs. Panthers
The presents have all been opened, cookies have been eaten, and nearly the entire Week 16 slate is complete as we rocket down the final stretch of the regular season. The holiday weekend brought with it some bitter cold for a handful of games, but also some fascinating results that are shaking up the playoff picture in both conferences. Now, the Jaguars control their destiny to reach the postseason and the Green Bay Packers are somehow still alive after everything fell perfectly for them, including their win in Miami on Christmas Day. And the drama is showing no signs of slowing down with two weeks remaining.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tyler Bass: Struggles in nasty weather
Bass missed his only field-goal attempt -- a 38-yarder -- and was 3-of-4 on extra-point tries in Saturday's win over the Bears. Bass has been locked in all season, as the field-goal miss was his first since Week 9, so this can probably be easily forgiven, though he and the Bills were clearly frustrated with either the kicking conditions or the kicking game, as they went for two points at one point when an extra-point try would have normally been the call. Nonetheless, the team and its kicker got their acts together in the second half, where Bass made three extra-point tries two finish up the day. Bass may not be finished with tricky conditions, as the Bills head to Cincinnati in Week 17 before finishing up at home against the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons
Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has been sidelined for a month due to a left toe contusion, but the Pelicans are evaluating him on a game-by-game basis for now. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks
Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Ties season-high tackle total
Smith tallied 10 tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Saturday's loss to the Vikings. Smith's first sack of the season came at a critical time, as he brought down Kirk Cousins with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a drive that ultimately ended in a Minnesota punt. In addition, Smith's 10 tackles tied a season-high mark and gave him 28 tackles over the past three weeks.
CBS Sports
Lions' Dan Campbell says getting 'face kicked in' against Panthers is the best thing for team
When Dan Campbell was named head coach of the Detroit Lions prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season, he set a unique tone, talking about how his Lions were going to "bite kneecaps" in an effort to fight until the very end for victories. However, his team was on the receiving end of a bully ball performance from the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, who ran for a franchise-record 320 rushing yards in their 37-23 home win. The loss halted the Lions' climb up the NFC wild card standings as they had won six of their previous seven games entering the Week 16 debacle.
