ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Guardian hit by serious IT incident believed to be ransomware attack

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kriXS_0jq2fK0s00
Kings Place in central London, which houses the editorial offices of the Guardian.

The Guardian has been hit by a serious IT incident, which is believed to be a ransomware attack.

The incident began late on Tuesday night and has affected parts of the company’s technology infrastructure, with staff told to work from home.

There has also been some disruption to behind-the-scenes services.

Online publishing is largely unaffected, with stories continuing to be written and published to the Guardian website and app.

The company said it was confident it could still produce Thursday’s print newspaper.

News organisations around the world have been regular targets for cyber-attacks both by criminals and nation states, although at this stage the company said it believed the incident was likely to be a ransomware attack. These involve hackers gaining access to a computer system then making demands to restore services.

The Guardian Media Group chief executive, Anna Bateson, and the editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, told staff: “As everyone knows, there has been a serious incident which has affected our IT network and systems in the last 24 hours. We believe this to be a ransomware attack but are continuing to consider all possibilities.

“We are continuing to publish globally to our website and apps and although some of our internal systems are affected, we are confident we will be able to publish in print tomorrow. Our technology teams have been working to deal with all aspects of this incident, with the vast majority of our staff able to work from home as we did during the pandemic.

“We will continue to keep our staff and anyone else affected informed. We will update everyone again at the end of the day. With a few key exceptions we would like everyone to work from home for the remainder of the week unless we notify you otherwise.

“Thank you to everyone working hard throughout this incident to keep us publishing, looking after our readers, supporters and advertisers, and to keep our core systems available for colleagues.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Indian police investigate Russian politician’s hotel death

Indian police are investigating the sudden deaths at a luxury hotel of a wealthy Russian politician who reportedly criticised the Ukraine war, and his travelling companion. The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found on Saturday in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state, where he was on holiday with three other Russian nationals.
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

Tom Marsh obituary

Tom Marsh, the founding professor of the astronomy and astrophysics group at Warwick University, who has died aged 60, was a world-leading expert on compact binary star systems, two stars closely orbiting around each other. It is believed that the majority of stars are in fact in binary systems, with some close enough to produce complex interactions.
The Guardian

Israeli authorities: Jerusalem bombing suspect ‘identifies with Islamic State’

Israeli authorities say they have arrested a suspect in Jerusalem over twin bombings that killed two people last month and that he identifies with Islamic State. Aslam Farouh, 26, an Arab man with an Israeli residency card, lived between Ramallah and Kafr Akab, a neighbourhood of Jerusalem, the Shin Bet domestic security agency and Israel police said in a joint statement.
The Guardian

Jean Biddle obituary

My mother, Jean Biddle, who has died aged 95, was an advocate for disabled children and served as superintendent physiotherapist for the London borough of Hounslow. Born in Bangor, north Wales, Jean was the daughter of Alys (nee Wood) and Eric Hamilton. When Jean was four, her father went from being a mathematics lecturer at Bangor University to principal of Borough Road College, a teacher training institute in Isleworth, west London.
The Guardian

‘I just went crazy when we won!’ Lioness Chloe Kelly on her Euros triumph – and how to top it

The England striker’s goal against Germany made her a national hero and sent interest in the women’s game rocketing. But she’s not about to take her foot off the gas. When Chloe Kelly’s 2022 began, the idea that a photo of herself would capture one of the defining moments of women’s football history in England, let alone of the year, was far from her mind. Kelly was battling back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended her Olympic dreams. She would make her return to the pitch in April, 11 months on from her injury, and faced a race against time to get up to speed for the Euros in July.
The Guardian

Jill Searle obituary

My mother, Jill Searle, who has died aged 84, worked at the unconventional end of the modelling industry, providing film-makers, advertisers and other creatives with “characterful” models of all shapes, looks and sizes. Jill started at the Ugly Models agency when it was launched in 1969, and as...
The Guardian

Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa placed in concussion protocol once again

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL’s concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa was experiencing symptoms when he met with team doctors Monday, though McDaniel said it is unclear if Tagovailoa was concussed in Sunday’s 26-20 loss to Green Bay. Tagovailoa appeared to...
The Guardian

Letter: Mike Hodges obituary

Mike Hodges described Michael Caine’s portrayal of Jack Carter in Get Carter as being of “a vengeful, icy killer”. While this is largely true, it ignores the scene – described by Hodges in his DVD commentary as the nub of the movie – in which Caine is shown idly watching a sex film until the point at which his niece, dressed as a schoolgirl, unexpectedly appears with two other female characters and is subsequently abused by an older man. Hodges kept the camera for the most part on Caine’s face; the reactions expressed there, and the tears, convey better than anything else the horror of what the sexual images show, and demonstrate both the skill of the actor and of the director in bringing it out.
The Guardian

John Swallow obituary

My friend and colleague John Swallow, who has died aged 97, devoted his life to state education in Essex, principally as a strong advocate of comprehensive schools. His final headship was at Ongar comprehensive school, with 1,600 pupils, which became nationally renowned and an incubator for numerous heads and deputy heads.
The Guardian

The revenge of history in Ukraine: year of war has shaken up world order

The Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko recalls a quote attributed to Otto von Bismarck: “Wars are not won by generals, but by schoolteachers and parish priests.” It’s a country’s taught collective memory, its shared sense of its own history, that are the decisive instruments for mobilisation, and are as important on the battlefield as weaponry.
The Guardian

PDC world darts: Huybrechts shocks Wright and Price routs Van Barneveld

Peter Wright’s reign as PDC world champion came to a sorry end as Kim Huybrechts claimed the biggest win of his career at Alexandra Palace. Wright wore a colourful Christmas shirt on the oche, but that was the only thing that sparkled from the Scot as Huybrechts cruised to a 4-1 victory and a last-16 date with fellow Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 308 of the invasion

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, has signed a decree that bans the supply of oil and oil products to nations participating in an imposed cap from 1 February 2023 for five months. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from 5 December.
The Guardian

The Guardian

541K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy