ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Thousands still without power after Northern California earthquake

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPpvo_0jq2fIFQ00

Thousands of residents in Northern California remained without power on Wednesday morning, one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the area.

Pacific Gas and Electric indicated in a Tuesday night update that the company has restored power to about 40,000 customers who originally experienced outages, more than half of impacted residents.

The company’s outage map indicates more than 13,000 customers have yet to regain their power in Humboldt County, which is located along the coastline and includes Eureka, Calif.

Pacific Gas and Electric had said just after the quake they expected to restore everyone’s power in roughly 12 to 24 hours.

The U.S. Geological Survey indicated the earthquake struck at 2:34 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday about 7.5 miles southwest of the town of Ferndale.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services said two people had died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during or just following the earthquake.

An additional 11 individuals were injured, according to the agency.

“Damage assessments are currently underway, with significant structural damages, including gas and water lines, observed in the Rio Dell community and moderate damages to properties throughout the Eel River Valley,” the agency said in its update on Tuesday.

The county has declared an emergency and issued a boil water advisory for the city of Rio Dell and parts of the city of Fortuna.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 3

Related
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
HYDESVILLE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

More than 2 feet of heavy, high elevation snow possible from multi-day storm at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After unwrapping the warmest day of the season on Christmas Sunday, active weather returns to Lake Tahoe. A series of storms is forecast to last through the New Years holiday weekend with the first system Monday through Wednesday bringing gusty winds, heavy, high elevation snow, valley rain and widespread travel and recreation issues.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

PHOTOS: Humboldt County recovering from 6.4-magnitude earthquake

RIO DELL, Calif. (KRON) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County was powerful enough to cause widespread damages to homes, roads, and businesses Tuesday. The epicenter was near Ferndale and local residents described the shaking as “violent.” Photographers entered some of the worst-hit areas to document damages. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services held […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Photos, videos show damage of Northern California earthquake

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake near Ferndale in Humboldt County left thousands without power and several roadways damaged, and in the hours after the shaking, photos and videos shared online show a better picture of the damages. FOX40’s Dennis Shanahan was one of the many app users who was warned to […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Interactive California Earthquake Map

Please wait a moment for the map to load. Use map controls to move and zoom. Map can be widened to show larger regions. Track the latest minor and major earthquakes in California and around the globe with this interactive map. Data is provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Southern California with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas

Storms System into Southern California After ChristmasPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Tuesday into Wednesday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

824K+
Followers
92K+
Post
585M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy