Eugene, OR

Transfer Porfile: 5 things to know about Oregon’s newest offensive lineman Junior Angilau

By Don Smalley
 6 days ago

It’s not often an offensive lineman with 34 career starts becomes available through the transfer portal. So when Oregon saw former Texas Longhorn lineman Junior Angilau show interest in being a Duck, head coach Dan Lanning worked his magic.

Angilau announced Tuesday night that we would indeed move from Austin to Eugene. It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Ducks. They are coming off a season with a veteran offensive line to 2023 where there are bound to be a few question marks after losing four starters.

Having Angilau in the program and being able to put him anywhere along that line will be a huge plus for the Ducks. With quarterback Bo Nix returning for one more season, having an experienced line protect him will be even more important. We all saw what that looked like and the results were really good.

Here are five things to know about Oregon’s newest lineman in charge of protecting the Ducks’ Heisman contender:

He missed the 2022 season with a knee injury

When Angilau went down with a knee injury in fall camp, it was viewed as a huge loss to the Longhorns' offensive line. After his redshirt season, the 6-foot-6, 311-pounder started 34 games over the next three seasons.

Proved he was a "team first" guy

It would have been easy for a guy like Angilau to leave the program and just concentrate on rehabbing his knee and not be seen again. But according to USA TODAY's Longhorns Wire, this was far from the case. According to writer Joey Hickey:

Angilau was highly involved in the Longhorns 2022 season despite not being able to contribute through on-field play. Texas fans should celebrate his team-first mentality over the last year.

Popular with his teammates

To no one's surprise, the "team first" guy in Angilau was very popular with his teammates and of course, especially his fellow offensive lineman. According to Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones, the two wanted their senior year to be remembered forever. Plans changed once Angilau's knee was injured and the senior year would definitely be remembered, but for a vastly different reason. As told to Sports Illustrated :

We've been talking about this season a whole lot and the whole offseason of what we're gonna do, and everything that we've sacrificed. For me, (it's about) doing my job. Doing everything right, not just for me, but for my roommate who I know sacrificed a lot. Eating right, going to bed on time, doing everything, all the little things right. And for him to have an injury like that just out of nowhere, it broke both of us. - Christian Jones

He was coveted out of high school

Coming out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Angilau was one of the top offensive linemen in the country. He turned down Alabama, USC, Oregon, and both Arizona schools in order to go to Texas. Perhaps it shouldn't be a complete shock Angilau came to Oregon. Current defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi recruited Angilau when he was an assistant with the Crimson Tide.

Maybe it's in the Cards

Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is also looking for a new home and he might want to follow his offensive lineman to Oregon. Of course having Bo Nix return for another season complicates things, but according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Card wants to develop his game and he will have three years of eligibility to do so.

I would think Hudson Card can go just about anywhere he wants. He’s a 6-1, 6-2, Pedigree from Lake Travis high school in Austin. Top 40 recruit coming out of high school, started five games. Slung the magic bean against Alabama after Quinn Ewers got hurt this year. What scares coaches is the guys who haven’t played. And Hudson Card has played enough. I think he’s 3-2 as a starter. There’s high end arm talent there.

