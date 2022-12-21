ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Flight cancellations leave Southwest travelers in Sacramento stranded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For each piece of luggage sitting unattended at the Sacramento International Airport baggage claim area Monday, for every car seat without a child in it, and for every duffle, suitcase, carryall and tote, there is a weary traveler with a story. Hundreds of canceled flights left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Flight canceled, these strangers drove all night for a Sacramento Christmas

Titus Converse was headed from Phoenix to Sacramento for Christmas when he and other passengers waiting to board a Southwest flight received some bad news. Like thousands of others across the U.S. during the holidays, their flight had been canceled. Converse, 25, desperately wanted to get home for Christmas Eve...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

5 people taken to hospital after crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento on Monday, according to the fire department. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 26) The crash happened on the 400 block of I Street and involved two vehicles, officials said. Sacramento Fire officials said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Bicyclist hit by SUV and killed in North Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in North Sacramento on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers said that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas eve in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dozens of cars damaged and rifled through at Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO – Dozens of people at a Sacramento apartment complex woke up to find their vehicles' windows had been broken and the vehicles rifled through Tuesday morning. Car after car at The Commons at American River complex in the 2300 block of American River Drive had their windows smashed. Residents say this isn't the first time the complex has been hit with this type of large-scale burglary.  In a tweet Tuesday morning, police say that, in total, 47 vehicles at the complex were targeted and burglarized. Police also responded to reports of 14 vehicles that had been burglarized in the 1400 block of Brighton Avenue. Crime scene investigators responded to both scenes to assist in the investigation. They're working to determine whether the two incidents are connected.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Police have also opened an evidence-submission portal, here. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento to host Homeless World Cup in July 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) - An annual international street soccer competition is coming to Sacramento. The capital city is hosting the Homeless World Cup in 2023, a tournament that will be held for the first time in the United States. The annual tournament will be held from July 8 to July 15 at Sacramento State with […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

St. Andrews A.M.E.’s Legacy Continues

From 1975 to 1981, Les Robinson managed the community swimming pool at Sacramento’s Southside Park — not knowing he had a personal relationship with the church across the street. In July 2017, at a barbecue function, he learned through a family member that the historic St. Andrews African...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP officer cares for lost dog found on Christmas Eve

(KTXL) — An officer from the California Highway Patrol is taking care of a lost dog that was found on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from CHP South Sacramento. Officers Scott and Perez found a dog running down Stockton Boulevard Saturday night, CHP said. Officer Scott decided to take home the dog due […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Three People Detained in Auto Theft Investigation

MODESTO – Police detained three people who were in a reported stolen vehicle Monday night. At about 10:00pm a vehicle that was reported stolen was located near downtown Modesto. An officer was able to locate the vehicle as it was driving north on 9th Street. As the vehicle approached...
MODESTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships

Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
ROCKLIN, CA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento makes emergency landing in Nashville

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento had to make an emergency landing in Nashville after an engine issue. Delta Flight 356 was in the air when the crew received the notification of the issue. The plane landed in Nashville without further incident and Delta sent another aircraft to pick up passengers and crew.
ATLANTA, GA
KRON4

Police make arrest in racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police have made an arrest after an incident in which two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon were faced with racist language and threats on the night of Christmas Eve. It was all caught on video. On Monday afternoon, the...
SAN RAMON, CA
FOX40

Potential serial rapist suspect arrested in Sacramento, CHP says

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a potential serial rapist investigation Thursday.  Investigators reportedly noticed details in three sexual assault cases were similar in location, and the victims gave similar suspect and vehicle descriptions.  Officers said the potentially connected cases began in mid-October. The alleged […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

