Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento man fights murder case for six years, pleads to lower charge and releasedRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
KCRA.com
It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
KCRA.com
Flight cancellations leave Southwest travelers in Sacramento stranded
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For each piece of luggage sitting unattended at the Sacramento International Airport baggage claim area Monday, for every car seat without a child in it, and for every duffle, suitcase, carryall and tote, there is a weary traveler with a story. Hundreds of canceled flights left...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Flight canceled, these strangers drove all night for a Sacramento Christmas
Titus Converse was headed from Phoenix to Sacramento for Christmas when he and other passengers waiting to board a Southwest flight received some bad news. Like thousands of others across the U.S. during the holidays, their flight had been canceled. Converse, 25, desperately wanted to get home for Christmas Eve...
KCRA.com
5 people taken to hospital after crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento on Monday, according to the fire department. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 26) The crash happened on the 400 block of I Street and involved two vehicles, officials said. Sacramento Fire officials said...
KCRA.com
Bicyclist hit by SUV and killed in North Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in North Sacramento on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers said that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas eve in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists...
Northern Californians remain prepared after 2017 river flooding
ELK GROVE, Calif. — On Monday afternoon, David Edwards stopped by Sheldon Ace Hardware in Elk Grove, using the day to prepare for coming rain. “I live near Laguna Creek, [which] usually floods,” said Edwards, who lives in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County. “Now I'm just going...
Dozens of cars damaged and rifled through at Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO – Dozens of people at a Sacramento apartment complex woke up to find their vehicles' windows had been broken and the vehicles rifled through Tuesday morning. Car after car at The Commons at American River complex in the 2300 block of American River Drive had their windows smashed. Residents say this isn't the first time the complex has been hit with this type of large-scale burglary. In a tweet Tuesday morning, police say that, in total, 47 vehicles at the complex were targeted and burglarized. Police also responded to reports of 14 vehicles that had been burglarized in the 1400 block of Brighton Avenue. Crime scene investigators responded to both scenes to assist in the investigation. They're working to determine whether the two incidents are connected.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Police have also opened an evidence-submission portal, here.
KCRA.com
Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
Sacramento to host Homeless World Cup in July 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) - An annual international street soccer competition is coming to Sacramento. The capital city is hosting the Homeless World Cup in 2023, a tournament that will be held for the first time in the United States. The annual tournament will be held from July 8 to July 15 at Sacramento State with […]
Two CHP aircraft respond to pursuit from Livermore to Modesto
The California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Air Division was involved in its sixth vehicle pursuit in 48 hours on Friday night. This time, CHP followed a suspect from Livermore all the way to Modesto.
Sacramento Observer
St. Andrews A.M.E.’s Legacy Continues
From 1975 to 1981, Les Robinson managed the community swimming pool at Sacramento’s Southside Park — not knowing he had a personal relationship with the church across the street. In July 2017, at a barbecue function, he learned through a family member that the historic St. Andrews African...
CHP officer cares for lost dog found on Christmas Eve
(KTXL) — An officer from the California Highway Patrol is taking care of a lost dog that was found on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from CHP South Sacramento. Officers Scott and Perez found a dog running down Stockton Boulevard Saturday night, CHP said. Officer Scott decided to take home the dog due […]
centralvalleytv.net
Three People Detained in Auto Theft Investigation
MODESTO – Police detained three people who were in a reported stolen vehicle Monday night. At about 10:00pm a vehicle that was reported stolen was located near downtown Modesto. An officer was able to locate the vehicle as it was driving north on 9th Street. As the vehicle approached...
rosevilletoday.com
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento makes emergency landing in Nashville
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento had to make an emergency landing in Nashville after an engine issue. Delta Flight 356 was in the air when the crew received the notification of the issue. The plane landed in Nashville without further incident and Delta sent another aircraft to pick up passengers and crew.
KCRA.com
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
KCRA.com
Woman dies after artificial Christmas tree sparks house fire in Sacramento County
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A woman who was pulled from a house fire in North Highlands Sunday morning has died, family told KCRA 3 on Monday. She is credited by the family as the reason they were able to escape. The house fire was sparked by an artificial Christmas...
KRON4
Police make arrest in racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police have made an arrest after an incident in which two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon were faced with racist language and threats on the night of Christmas Eve. It was all caught on video. On Monday afternoon, the...
Potential serial rapist suspect arrested in Sacramento, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a potential serial rapist investigation Thursday. Investigators reportedly noticed details in three sexual assault cases were similar in location, and the victims gave similar suspect and vehicle descriptions. Officers said the potentially connected cases began in mid-October. The alleged […]
