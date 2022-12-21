ERCOT, LP&L confident in power supply amid subzero wind chills this week

As an Arctic front pushes through the majority of the U.S., the Electric Reliability Council of Texas expects sufficient energy supply through below-freezing temperatures across the state.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service offices in Lubbock and Amarillo expect to see subzero wind chill temperatures starting early Thursday through Friday morning, prompting a windchill warning for much of the region.

The threat of sub-zero windchills and frigid temperatures prompted a number of organizations, including Texas Tech, to close or cancel operations. Tech on Wednesday announced it would close campus Thursday and Friday, with only some essential personnel reporting as instructed.

The actual temperature low projected for early Thursday is around 12 degrees in Lubbock and 2 degrees in Amarillo, with Amarillo only expected to reach a daytime high of 10 for the day while Lubbock could hit 21. Overnight temperatures will drop into the single digits or below late Thursday into Friday across the Panhandle and South Plains.

According to a news release from the organization, ERCOT has worked closely with elected officials and the Public Utility Commission to increase grid reliability and weatherize energy supplies.

In February 2021, the grid failed to provide sufficient supply when the entire state of Texas faced freezing, icy temperatures for nearly a week. Data from the Department of State Health Services shows more than 160 people died from weather-related causes during Winter Storm Uri.

“Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority. As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable,” said ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said in the release. “We will keep the public informed as weather conditions change throughout the coming week.”

Lubbock Power & Light has also prepared for itself for such weather events, said spokesman Matt Rose, and has invested nearly $500 million in the local grid over the last few years.

"LP&L is preparing for the winter storm expected to hit Lubbock late Thursday and will have resources and crews staged appropriately throughout the service territory in order to efficiently respond to storm related damage from the storm in order to restore power to any customer due to high winds or winter related precipitation," Rose said.

He also noted that improvements implemented by ERCOT and the PUC since the last legislative session have bolstered the reliability of the statewide grid.

"LP&L is confident ERCOT will bring all available resources to bear should the upcoming winter storm exceed the initial forecasts," Rose added.

Atmos Energy also released a statement urging its natural gas customers to take precautions when heating their homes.

Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system, reads the statement.Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, while following a few easy tips to conserve energy, keep warm, and stay safe during the winter weather.• Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.• Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that themeter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom orbrush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.• Safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment. Blocked ventsfor dryers and other gas appliances can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas.• Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open,and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.• If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866.322.8667:https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/recognizing-leak• These tips and more are available on our Weather Safety page.Conserve energy:• Every degree makes a difference. Save energy and money by lowering your thermostat to at least68 degrees and 58 degrees when you are away from home.• Don’t forget the water heater. Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees or set yourtemperature dial to normal or medium.• Harness the power of the sun. Open curtains on your south-facing windows during the day toallow sunlight to naturally heat your home, and close them at night to reduce the chill from coldwindows.• Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is likekeeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney!• Change furnace filters once a month during winter. Dirty air filters can lead to dust, dirt, andgrime buildup on the heating components, causing the furnace to use more energy and increasingthe risk of a malfunction.• Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.• Make sure air registers and vents are not blocked by furniture or equipment for proper air flow.• Install a smart or programmable thermostat to automatically control your heating and coolingtemperatures.

•Hire a qualified professional to conduct regular maintenance and filter replacement on yourHVAC systems.• Weatherize your building by sealing gaps and cracks in windows, doors, exterior walls, and roofpenetrations with caulk or weatherstripping.• For more ways to save energy and money, please visit atmosenergy.com/energytips.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: ERCOT, LP&L confident in power supply amid subzero wind chills this week