Judge Allows ‘Highly Graphic’ Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Against Ex-Fox News Host Ed Henry to Include New Claims Under New York Adult Survivors Act

A western New York man who has already been convicted of threatening to kill two presidents will spend the 10 years behind bars for making threats a third time. Jared Marc Brown, 26, of Lockport, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to seven counts of making threats against federal officials including the then-president, a judge, the judge’s family, and a secret service agent.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO