Judge Allows ‘Highly Graphic’ Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Against Ex-Fox News Host Ed Henry to Include New Claims Under New York Adult Survivors Act

Read full article on original website
Related
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Scott Peterson Denied Retrial for Murdering Pregnant Wife Laci and Their Unborn Child, as Judge Rejects Claims of Juror Bias
A judge denied convicted murderer Scott Lee Peterson a retrial on Tuesday for killing his then-27-year-old wife Laci Denise Peterson and their unborn Conner Peterson, rejecting his bias allegations against one of his jurors. Peterson, 50, sought another chance to fight the charges by arguing that Richelle Nice, a juror...
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
Florida Students and Parents Tell Federal Judge ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Subjected Them to ‘Censorship’ and ‘Discrimination’
The Florida students and parents who sued the Sunshine State’s board of education over enforcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” statute told a federal judge that they have endured “substantial, concrete and particularized harms” over the law. In 63-page legal brief,...
Special Prosecutor Who Helped Secure Conviction of Derek Chauvin Sworn In as Federal Judge
A special prosecutor who played a key role in landing a murder conviction in the case of the former Minneapolis Police officer accused of killing George Floyd has taken the federal bench. Attorney Jerry Blackwell was sworn in as a U.S. District Judge for the District of Minnesota on Wednesday,...
Chief Justice Orders Harsh Border Policy to Stay in Place While Contest Between Two Federal Judges Continues
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts issued an emergency stay Monday evening in a battle over a Trump-era immigration policy that has evolved into a pair of contests: one between asylum-seekers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the other between two federal judges — one a Bill Clinton appointee, and the other, a Donald Trump appointee.
Judge Who Said Trump and John Eastman Likely Committed Jan. 6 Crimes Presides Over Trial of Santa Claus
Handcuffed in the middle of a hallway, a rookie federal judge in a Santa Claus suit looked around at the jurors. There were dozens of them, and they’d heard arguments from both a prosecutor and a defense attorney that offered starkly different takes on the modern-day Saint Nick. “All...
Federal Judge Sentences New York Man Who Threatened to Kill Former Presidents Obama and Trump, a Judge and Others
A western New York man who has already been convicted of threatening to kill two presidents will spend the 10 years behind bars for making threats a third time. Jared Marc Brown, 26, of Lockport, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to seven counts of making threats against federal officials including the then-president, a judge, the judge’s family, and a secret service agent.
‘I Never Chose This’: Amber Heard Will Drop Her Appeal and Pay Johnny Depp $1 Million to Settle Defamation Case
Actress Amber Heard on Monday morning announced that she and her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, had finally reached a settlement in their long-running and dueling defamation case. The Law&Crime Network’s Angenette Levy has learned that the terms of the settlement include Heard paying Depp $1 million. “It’s important for...
Martin Shkreli’s Former Lawyer, Whom Pharma Bro Called ‘Lazy and Stupid and Paid Too Much,’ Asks SCOTUS to Save His 401(k) from the Feds
Evan Louis Greebel, the former lawyer who was convicted in a fraud scheme with so-called “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, has asked the Supreme Court to shield his retirement accounts from a $10,447,979.00 restitution order. Greebel, a former partner at law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman, was a member of...
Disbarred Attorney Alex Murdaugh Avoids Death Penalty as Prosecutors Seek Life without Parole in Double Murder Case
South Carolina will not seek to put accused murderer and disgraced attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh to death, the Palmetto State attorney general said in a statement provided to Law&Crime. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for...
Buffalo Files Massive ‘First of Its Kind’ Lawsuit Claiming Gun Companies Have Created a ‘Public Nuisance’
A New York State metropolis recently rocked by a racist mass shooting filed a groundbreaking lawsuit Tuesday against multiple gun manufacturers, including Smith & Wesson, Glock, Remington, Sig Sauer, and Beretta. The city of Buffalo, New York, the Empire State’s second-largest city, also sued a host of “ghost gun” manufacturers, referring to homemade gun kits that produce difficult-to-trace firearms without serial numbers.
Alex Murdaugh Gets a Win as State Must Turn over All Communications and Files Associated with Expert Who Provided Blood Spatter Analysis
Embattled attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, 54, secured a procedural victory in his murder case as a judge in South Carolina granted a discovery request in a brief order issued Monday afternoon. The once-powerful lawyer now stands accused of murdering his wife and youngest son. As he readies for...
Kari Lake Deleted a Tweet Attacking the Judge and Opposing Lawyers in Her Election Loss Lawsuit. Now, It’s Part of Her More Than $500,000 Sanctions Fight.
After losing her lawsuit seeking to reverse her 17,117-vote defeat in a judge’s blistering ruling, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake boosted a conspiracy theory that the outcome had been “ghostwritten” by a Democratic party lawyer. “The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No...
Pennsylvania Man Who Threatened California Democratic Congressman, Impersonated Trump Family Members Sentenced to Prison
The Donald Trump supporter who threatened to kill a California congressman will spend more than a year behind bars. Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Monday, according to an announcement from the Justice Department. Hall had pleaded guilty in October to making threats to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and members of his staff.
Two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Associates Plead Guilty, as FTX Founder Released on $250 Million Bond at First U.S. Court Appearance
Two of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s closest associates pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, as the fallen cryptocurrency honcho was released on a $250 million bond at this first court appearance. The bond was secured by the Palo Alto, Calif., home of his parents: Stanford University...
Donald Trump Asks Federal Judge to Toss E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit, Argues She ‘Consented’ to Him Responding to Rape Claims
Former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge to reject writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit before it heads to trial early next year. In a court filing, Trump claims that Carroll “consented to the publication” of his response to her rape allegations when she brought them to national attention.
‘Two Unrelated Hitmen Are Two Sources of Harm’: Federal Appeals Court Upholds Decades-Long Sentence for Tiger King’s ‘Joe Exotic’
The zookeeper turned convicted would-be hitman who was launched into the national spotlight during a 2020 streaming series about big cat breeding will not be able to reduce his decades-long prison sentence. Joe Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — had hoped to get his 21-year prison sentence knocked down...
SCOTUS Orders Feds to Enforce Harsh Pandemic Immigration Rules, as Gorsuch Dissents That Justices Aren’t ‘Policymakers of Last Resort’
The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to continue enforcing severe immigration restrictions put in place during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring strange bedfellows on the bench between Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a joint dissent, the pair argued that the court’s conservative 5-4 majority...
Federal Judge Lets Movie Fans Sue Over Allegedly Misleading Trailer Featuring Ana de Armas — Who Hit Final Film’s Cutting Room Floor
A federal judge ruled that movie fans can sue over an allegedly misleading trailer, which featured a Golden Globe-nominated actress who ultimately did not make the film’s final cut. Two viewers sued Universal Pictures when they rented a movie only to be disappointed when a scene shown in the...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
12K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0