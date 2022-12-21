Read full article on original website
Why Ozzy Osbourne Had a ‘Funny Feeling’ About ‘Patient Number 9′
Ozzy Osbourne recently marveled at the speed at which his new album, Patient Number 9, came to fruition, and recalled telling producer and guitarist Andrew Watt he had a "funny feeling" about his 13th solo LP. "I remember when we were doing Patient Number 9, I said to Andrew, I...
Wolfgang Van Halen Thinks He’ll Always Struggle with ‘Distance’
Wolfgang Van Halen still finds it difficult to perform the song he wrote as a tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen. “Distance” became the debut single from his band Mammoth WVH in 2020, and before Van Halen headed out on tour he admitted to concerns about playing it live. Since then, however, it’s become a staple of his shows and a fan favorite.
Hear Dave Grohl and His Daughter Perform Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the fourth song in their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions series, a cover of Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" sung by Grohl's daughter, Violet. Violet Grohl, who will turn 17 next April, played acoustic guitar while backed by her father, Kurstin and a three-piece horn section. You can watch the video below.
Dave Grohl and Friends Perform ‘I Love L.A.’ at Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin celebrated Los Angeles with an all-star band of friends in the eighth clip to be revealed from their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions concert. Playing drums and singing lead vocals, Grohl led a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” complete with “We love it!” choruses from Kurstin, Jack Black, Pink, Karen O, Beck and others. As can be seen below, they’re clearly having a great time, to the point that Black and Pink mess with the timing of one vocal and can’t help laughing about it.
Michael Stipe Plans to Release First Solo Album in 2023
Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe said he was working on his first solo album and expected to release it in 2023. He put out his debut single, “Your Capricious Soul,” in 2019 and followed it with “Future if Future” earlier this year. In a recent interview...
Dave Grohl and Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin paid homage to Rush during the third edition of their "Hanukkah Sessions," covering "The Spirit of Radio" with more than a little help from Jack Black. You can watch video of the performance below. After a quick holiday-themed vocal warmup, Tenacious D frontman Black went...
Why Robert Plant Can’t Wait So Long For the Next Alison Krauss LP
Robert Plant says he'd love to do another album with Alison Krauss, after their first collaboration since 2007 was nominated for three Grammy awards. "I can't see any reason why not," the former Led Zeppelin frontman tells Billboard. He just can't afford so much time between projects. "I suppose if...
Watch Dave Grohl Cover 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do for Love’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have shared their live version of 10cc's Top 5 1976 hit "The Things We Do for Love." It's the latest addition to the duo's third annual Hanukkah Sessions series, in which they pay tribute to Jewish musicians. Grohl and Kurstin were joined by the latter's bandmate in the Bird and the Bee, Inara George for the performance, which was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. The crowd was actively involved in the rendition, repeating the chorus' lyrics back to George as part of the song's familiar call and repeat.
Bruce Dickinson Lists His Iron Maiden Prop Problems
Bruce Dickinson has detailed some of the problems he’d faced with onstage props during Iron Maiden’s recent tour. In a pair of behind-the-scenes videos, available below, the frontman offered a guided tour of how he delivers his performance every night. Among the revelations were that he has a...
Watch Dave Grohl and Beck Team Up on a Thunderous ‘E-Pro’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin joined forces with Beck for a rendition of “E-Pro” as part of the duo's ongoing Hanukkah Sessions project. The performance took place on Dec. 5 at the Largo in Los Angeles, with the official video released today (see below). Beck handled guitar and...
When AC/DC Jammed With Talking Heads
Recording studios can serve as a great equalizer for legendary bands, no matter their genre, stature or background. With plenty of time to kill between their takes, musicians often strike up unlikely friendships with their recording neighbors. Such was the case when AC/DC and Talking Heads both decamped to Compass...
The Song Prince Refused to Let Elvis Costello Sing
Asking permission to cover another artist's song is one thing; asking permission from Prince is another. In 1997, Elvis Costello approached Prince and asked if he could record his 1985 hit "Pop Life" for his upcoming compilation, Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years. Costello and the Attractions had previously played the song live "in the style of [John Lennon's] 'Instant Karma,'" as he put it to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. Costello was aiming to do it with a "slightly lighter feel" in the studio.
Nirvana Producer Used Beatles as Bait for Kurt Cobain
Nirvana producer Butch Vig recalled using the Beatles as bait to persuade Kurt Cobain to work on elements of Nevermind that the frontman wasn’t happy with. In a recent interview with Consequence, Vig said he first heard a rough demo of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” when Cobain sent him a cassette recorded on a boombox. Even though it “sounded like shit,” he could tell the trio – complete with new drummer Dave Grohl – were “really, really tight.”
Lockdown Albums: 24 Records That Wouldn’t Exist Without COVID
The music industry was forced into a gridlock when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Touring was halted, and recording sessions were canceled as social-distancing measures were put in place. It all begged the question: What now?. For some, this presented a prime opportunity to make more detailed plans for...
Neal Schon Tells Jonathan Cain to ‘Get Off the Kool-Aid’
The feud between Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain reached a new low after Schon called Cain a hypocrite and told him to “get off the Kool-Aid.”. The pair’s tense relationship led to Schon filing a cease-and-desist order against Cain, in a bid to prevent him from using the band’s music at political events. While Shon argues that Journey “is not, and should not be, political,” Cain is active in his support of former President Donald Trump, and his wife is closely connected with Trump’s evangelical team.
Watch Dave Grohl and Karen O Perform ‘Heads Will Roll’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin were joined by Karen O for a rendition of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 track, "Heads Will Roll." You can view footage of the performance, part of Grohl's annual Hanukkah Sessions series, below. Grohl, who is not Jewish, first launched the series in 2020 with...
Sound of Philadelphia Producer Thom Bell Dead at 79
Grammy-winning producer Thom Bell, credited with helping develop the Sound of Philadelphia style, died at the age of 79. Alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell was part of the Mighty Three who oversaw a range of hits, mainly in the soul genre, over four decades. Their work will be celebrated in the upcoming movie The Sound of Philadelphia.
Terry Hall, Lead Singer for the Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer for the English ska revival band the Specials, has died at age 63. The news was confirmed in a social media post on the band's official accounts. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," reads the post. "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life … the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."
Paul McCartney Discusses ‘Night We Cried’ Lyric About John Lennon
Paul McCartney discussed his song “Here Today,” which was written about his late bandmate John Lennon not long after he was murdered in 1980. In a recent SiriusXM interview, the former Beatle recalled the story behind the lines "What about the night we cried / Because there wasn't any reason left to keep it all inside."
5 Guitar Techniques You Need to Know to Play AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’
Tackling your favorite rock and metal songs when learning guitar can be intimidating. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. We've covered how Fret Zealot is an all-encompassing guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. Especially with its state-of-the-art physical LED addition for your guitar.
