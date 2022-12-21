Read full article on original website
Mets Rumors: Carlos Correa Not Believed to Be Open to Restructuring Contract Offer
Carlos Correa's deal with the New York Mets remains on hold following concerns over the results of his physical, and the star shortstop is not believed to be open to restructuring his pending deal with the franchise, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. Correa agreed to a 12-year,...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Getting Calls on Chris Sale, 'Willing to Listen and Consider'
The Boston Red Sox reportedly aren't actively shopping Chris Sale, but they are "willing to listen" to the right offer. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the American League East team is "not looking to trade any of their starters but view rotation as an area of depth and are at least willing to listen, and consider" as other teams inquire about Sale's availability.
Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion
Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wildcard Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 16
Although it's been a tough season overall for the Green Bay Packers, they couldn't have handpicked a better set of results in Week 16 to stay in the NFL playoff race. Green Bay inched ever-closer in the NFC wild-card picture, defeating the Miami Dolphins on the road Sunday afternoon. The defense snagged three consecutive interceptions to seal the victory for the Packers, who remain part of a seven-team chase for two postseason bids.
Patriots' Mac Jones Says He Had 'No Intention to Hurt' Bengals' Eli Apple on Low Hit
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has come under fire for a seemingly dirty play during Saturday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he addressed the situation on Monday. During a radio appearance on WEEI, Jones was asked about his decision to dive at the legs of Bengals cornerback Eli...
2022 NFL Season Proving That the Right Situation Is Biggest Key to QB Success
The 2022 NFL season has featured a glut of young, exciting quarterback talent. In the AFC alone, the playoff field—if things ended today—would feature Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa (if healthy) and Lamar Jackson (if healthy). However, there's a lot more...
5 NFL Teams Peaking at the Right Time as Playoffs Near
The importance of timing for NFL playoff success cannot be understated. Teams that peak at the right time have a history of thriving in the postseason. Look no further than the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see one of the more recent examples of this phenomena. They went into a Week 13 bye with a middling 7-5 record before going undefeated all of the way to a Super Bowl victory.
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook
As we approach Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, few managers are still afloat in season-long fantasy leagues. Those still playing in Week 17 are most likely playing in championship games—or they've given up on season-long play and transitioned to daily fantasy sports (DFS). Making the wrong lineup...
Tua Tagovailoa in Concussion Protocol; Status for Dolphins' Game vs. Patriots TBD
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday. McDaniel said he's not sure when Tua suffered a concussion, but he's in protocol. During the game "nobody recognized anything with regard to" a hit. "It was something he met with doctors today and discussed some symptoms."
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 17 Released
While the majority of the 2022 NFL playoff field is already decided, plenty of permutations remain heading into the penultimate week the regular season. The NFL laid out its postseason clinching scenarios for the upcoming slate of games. The Buffalo Bills, which have already secured an AFC East title, can...
NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 17
The NFL Most Valuable Player race shifted in favor of the top AFC quarterbacks last week once Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury was revealed. Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite to win the award, but Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have a marquee stage on Monday night to impress voters and sway the odds in their favor.
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 17: Standings and Matchups to Watch
The second-to-last week of the 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it's going to be a battle to determine which teams clinch the remaining AFC and NFC playoff spots. The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts finished Week 16 with a matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Brandon Staley's squad improved to 9-6 with a 20-3 win.
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 17?
With just two weeks left in the regular season, the playoffs are coming into focus. In the NFC, the North and West are decided, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers claiming those divisions. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are in as well, but which goes as NFC East champ and which as a wild card is still to be decided. So is the NFC South, which will as likely as not sport a "champion" with a losing record.
NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Day Games
The NFL gifted everyone with a Christmas Day triple-header as the 2022 regular season winds to a close. After a near-full slate of Saturday play, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos traveled to sunny Los Angeles to face the Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their way to the desert in search of the Arizona Cardinals.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Sunday Results
As the 2022 NFL season winds down, many teams are still focused on fighting for a spot in the playoffs, but some teams have already turned their attention to securing their position in the 2023 draft. Week 16 saw a bit of shuffling after Saturday's full slate of games, and...
JJ Watt Confirms NFL Retirement; Cardinals, Texans Star Won 3 DPOY Awards in 12 Years
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season:. Koa's first ever NFL game. <br>My last ever NFL home game. <br><br>My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure. <br><br>🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/wXbDUcHM8B">pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B</a>
Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire: Jahan Dotson Leads Championship-Winning Pickups
The 2022 fantasy football campaign is nearly over, but managers fortunate enough to still be competing for a title heading into Week 17 will want to peruse the waiver wire one final time. There is a surprising amount of startable talent to be found right now, with at least one...
7 NFL Players Who Deserve Contract Extensions Before the 2022 Season Ends
As the 2022 NFL season enters its final stretch, most of the football world is focused on the impending playoffs. However, many front-office executives are already looking ahead at the looming offseason. Some of those executives will try to lock up players before they get a chance to test free...
NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results
For the Green Bay Packers, the greatest gift ol' Saint Nick could have delivered Sunday was a win over the struggling Miami Dolphins. Such a victory would inch them closer to the playoffs, something that looked unlikely just three weeks earlier. Would Aaron Rodgers guide his team to victory or...
Knicks Trade Rumors: 76ers' Tobias Harris Discussed Internally Before Winning Streak
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris didn't have his best showing in Sunday's win over the New York Knicks, finishing with eight points in the 119-112 victory. However, SNY's Ian Begley reported after the game that Harris was viewed as a potential trade target for New York prior to the team's eight-game win streak last week, and that hasn't changed after Sunday.
