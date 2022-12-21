ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

Hi-Tor and Rockland Green Sign Deal to Operate for Next Two Years

The Hi-Tor Animal Care Center in Pomona and Rockland Green have inked a deal to keep the animal shelter operating at its current location for the next two years. The shelter’s contract with the county was due to expire at the end of the year. Haverstraw supervisor Howard Phillips also heads up Rockland Green, and he told “The Morning Show” Thursday that they’re also close to signing a contract for the new Haverstraw location…
POMONA, NY
Rockland, Local Warming Shelters Open as Temperatures Hover Near Freezing

As the temperatures continue to be extra low, Rockland’s warming shelter is open for those who need a warm place to stay. Rockland County Executive Ed Day says thanks to a partnership between the Department of Social Services and the Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland, residents can find safe refuge from extreme weather at the Pomona Health Complex…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

