ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jarman on bench for 1,300th straight J.H. Rose boys basketball game

By Claire Curry, Jason O. Boyd, Brian Bailey
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlFyt_0jq2dNjT00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Marvin Jarman is well known around Eastern North Carolina and the rest of the state for many reasons. One of those is his longevity.

On Tuesday, Jarman was on the bench for the J.H. Rose boys basketball team for his 1,300th straight game as the Rampants took on Northside-Jacksonville. The streak began in November of 1966, when Lyndon Johnson was president. That’s 56 years of basketball with the Rampants.

“Having Marvin has been a godsend,” said Rose boys basketball coach James Rankins. “When I was in high school, Marvin was coaching. So I know before I even got to college and I got through high school He said, ‘I’m your assistant coach.’

“I said ‘That’s wonderful, Marvin.’ He’s a wonderful statistician. He knows all the coaches in the state. He knows all the stats for us. He’s just a great asset to the basketball program.”

“Every game is big, 1,300 straight,” Marvin said.

Northside won the game, 70-61.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Pirates get to work with first indoor practice for bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WNCT) — Saturday was a busy day for the East Carolina University football team. The team practiced for the first time in the University of Alabama indoor facility. After that, they enjoyed an evening at E-Plex Magic City, a huge gaming center where the Pirates have been letting loose a little. Earlier Saturday, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU adds three transfers to 2023 signing class

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston announced the signing of three college transfers in TyMir Brown, BJ Davis and TyQuan King to the Pirates 2023 National Signing Day Class bringing the total to 18 student-athletes. Click here for more on signing day from ECUPirates.com. TyMir Brown, DB, 6-0, 180, R-So., Jacksonville, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates arrive, begin preps for Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University football team is in Birmingham, Ala., for Tuesday’s Birmingham Bowl with Coastal Carolina. The Pirates arrived around 3 p.m. with a police escort to the hotel. The team took a charter flight out of Kinston Friday afternoon and are now setting up what will be home base […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT Sports Talk: Last-minute sports Christmas gifts, end of high school football, ECU headed to Birmingham

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Nine On Your Side Sports Talk podcast is here to save you with last-minute sports Christmas gift ideas. It’s one of the features of our latest podcast. The podcast also features an interview with NCPreps.com publisher Deana King. She talks about the recently completed football season, the high school football […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Enrichment classes at Craven Community College mark largest range of topics yet post-COVID hiatus

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Cooking, sign language, painting and belly dancing are among the 12 new enrichment courses offered by Craven Community College. The programs are part of the college’s 2023 winter schedule. “We’re excited to fully open our doors again to community enrichment classes,” said Craig Ramey, Craven Community College director of community […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Second annual Warm 4 the Winter Coat Drive in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the season of giving, people in Kinston came together to serve the homeless community on Saturday. The Make a Difference organization and Skee Monee held their second annual Warm 4 the Winter coat drive at the Friends of the Homeless shelter. Organizers said they collected hundreds of articles of clothing […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption

Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. WNCT's Courtney Layton reports he was in pretty bad shape but is better now and is looking for a new home. ‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Have you seen this person?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Mission Ministries in Grifton giving back on Christmas Eve

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Grifton and the surrounding counties were leaving with carloads full of Christmas goodies this holiday season. Every year, Grifton Mission Ministries hands out food boxes, hot meals, toys and gifts to the needy in the community. Billy Tarlton, the site coordinator says there’s a biblical meaning behind giving back […]
GRIFTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 17, 18 & 19

Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022 at home in Morehead City, N.C . He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family. ANNA KAY...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

What the beer industry looks like in every state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — America’s relationship with beer is one of entrepreneurship and indulgence—and its history is as inseparable from the story of our Great American Experiment as immigration. For roughly seven decades following the 1933 repeal of Prohibition, the beer industry was dominated by large companies, which conglomerated, eventually becoming known as Anheuser-Busch and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. “My son needs to be found,” said Sonona Jefferson, Khalil’s mother. “I do not know if my son is dead or alive, I have no idea, but he deserves to be found.” Jefferson, 22, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Weather leads to power outages in ENC

Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
DEEP RUN, NC
WNCT

100 Hug A Hero dolls donated to military families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The local company Hug A Hero is giving back to the military community this holiday season. “No one should be alone for the holidays without their father, mother, or loved one,” said Elissa Faith Dyal, who handles marketing for Hug A Hero. “We paired up with USUV to sponsor dolls for […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy