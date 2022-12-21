Jarman on bench for 1,300th straight J.H. Rose boys basketball game

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Marvin Jarman is well known around Eastern North Carolina and the rest of the state for many reasons. One of those is his longevity.

On Tuesday, Jarman was on the bench for the J.H. Rose boys basketball team for his 1,300th straight game as the Rampants took on Northside-Jacksonville. The streak began in November of 1966, when Lyndon Johnson was president. That’s 56 years of basketball with the Rampants.

“Having Marvin has been a godsend,” said Rose boys basketball coach James Rankins. “When I was in high school, Marvin was coaching. So I know before I even got to college and I got through high school He said, ‘I’m your assistant coach.’

“I said ‘That’s wonderful, Marvin.’ He’s a wonderful statistician. He knows all the coaches in the state. He knows all the stats for us. He’s just a great asset to the basketball program.”

“Every game is big, 1,300 straight,” Marvin said.

Northside won the game, 70-61.

