Albany, NY

Orangetown, Haverstraw, Lean Toward Giving Volunteers Tax Break

Two more Rockland towns are leaning toward giving EMS and volunteer firefighters a tax break now that the governor has authorized them to do so. Earlier this week supervisors from Ramapo and Clarkstown said they were inclined to be opting in, and both town boards would be tackling the issue next month. Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny told “The Morning Show” Wednesday her town is likely to opt in…
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Police Out Watching Area Roadways for Drunk and Drugged Drivers

Expect an increased police presence on the roadways as state and local patrols will be on the watch for those driving under the influence. Rockland Sheriff Lou Falco says it seems the last few years haven’t shown much of an increase, or decrease, in the numbers of people who drive while impaired…

