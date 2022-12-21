Two more Rockland towns are leaning toward giving EMS and volunteer firefighters a tax break now that the governor has authorized them to do so. Earlier this week supervisors from Ramapo and Clarkstown said they were inclined to be opting in, and both town boards would be tackling the issue next month. Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny told “The Morning Show” Wednesday her town is likely to opt in…

