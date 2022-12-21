WEST BEND – West Bend author Alan D. Schmitz is giving away e-book copies of his new eight-chapter, romantic holiday story centered around Enchantment in the Park. Schmitz has published four novels since he began writing over 12 years ago. His first four novels are political thrillers, the last three of which make up his Senator Series, which focuses on a fearless and adventurous senator out to protect American interests both domestically and abroad. But Schmitz’s most recent writing effort is a surprising departure from his usual work: it’s a short, eight-chapter romantic story that uses West Bend’s Enchantment in the Park as its backdrop. Appropriately enough, it’s titled, “Enchantment in the Park.”

WEST BEND, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO