Hopkins County Jail surprises inmates with Christmas gifts
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With Christmas here, the Hopkins County Jail is enjoying the gift of giving. The jail put together thoughtful presents for their inmates this holiday season. “Being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for those incarcerated,” the jail posted on social media. “In an […]
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, another in jail following a Christmas altercation
One man has died and another has been arrested following a Christmas night altercation in Paducah. Just before 7 p.m., Paducah Police were dispatched to an office building in the 900 block of H.C. Mathis Drive. Initial reports were that someone had been shot. Police said there was evidence a...
westkentuckystar.com
Fire put out at Paducah orthodontist office
Fire crews reportedly dealt with a fire this morning at a Paducah orthodontist office on Kentucky Avenue. Earlier reports had the location as the Paducah Women's Clinic, but that has been clarified by the fire department not to be the case. Crews were dispatched before 7 am when witnesses reported...
KFVS12
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings
Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, discusses viruses going around in the Heartland during the holiday season. A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Christmas Eve. New Year's financial goals. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Making financial goals for the new year? Derieck Hodges, with Anchor...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested on meth, pot charges
Drug charges were issued to a Paducah man on Saturday night. A McCracken County deputy pulled over 40-year-old Don Brelsford on Pool Road near Bechtold Road. Brelsford was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional...
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton, Kentucky house fire displaces family
BENTON, KY — Firefighting crews in Benton are responding to a house fire, the Benton Police Department posted on Friday. Police say the family in the fire has been displaced. Any injuries and the full extent of the damage are unknown at this time. "Thoughts and prayers for our...
Hopkins County school board member passes away
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With “great sadness”, Hopkins County Schools announced the passing of Board of Education member Bobby Fox. The announcement was made publicly on December 24. “His great love for the children of this community was evident throughout his years of service as a teacher, coach, and board member,” a spokesperson with […]
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray State names new Paducah campus director
Murray State University recently announced Karami Underwood as its new director of the Paducah regional campus. Underwood graduated from Murray State in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. She later earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama. In recent years, Underwood...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County Sheriff seeks help finding stolen items
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding items that were stolen from a vehicle earlier this week. The Sheriff's Office said sometime in the over night hours of Tuesday December 20th to Wednesday morning items were taken from a vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Bailey Road. Items included a clear plastic box of dental implants.
wpsdlocal6.com
Applications open for paid summer internships at U.S. Department of Energy sites
Applications are open for summer 2023 college internships with Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc. (ETAS) for paid work experience at U.S. Department of Energy environmental cleanup sites in Ohio and Kentucky. Interested college juniors and seniors must apply by Feb. 3, 2023. The 10-week summer program will begin in June...
KFVS12
Group pays off mortgage on home of fallen Mo. trooper in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. According to a release from the foundation, Trooper Lonnie Lejeune died on December 10, 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He...
westkentuckystar.com
Two Paducah men arrested after undercover fentanyl buy
An undercover fentanyl investigation resulted in the arrests of two Paducah men. Detectives were tipped off to the alleged sale of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in McCracken County. The tips alleged that 22-year-old Seth A. Humphrey of Paducah was selling the pills. The investigation led to a meeting between...
Five Men Face Thousands in Fines for Illegal Outfitting and Baiting in Kentucky
On December 13, four men from Kentucky and one man from New Jersey were issued a combined $70,000 in fines stemming from an illegal guiding operation in Calloway County, Kentucky. All five of the men pled guilty to charges that include unlicensed guiding and the illegal use of bait in a designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zone.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Baptist Health Paducah COO Bonnie Schrock joins Lifeline Recovery Center board
PADUCAH — Bonnie Schrock, who recently retired as vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health Paducah, has joined the board of directors of Lifeline Recovery Center, the residential substance abuse treatment program announced Wednesday. Schrock left Baptist Health Paducah after 30 years at the hospital, working as...
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after psychedelic mushroom grow operation found in Calloway County
HAZEL, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face charges after Calloway County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in Hazel on December 21. Authorites found a grow/drying operation for Psilocybin Mushrooms (potent hallucinogen and psychedelic) inside a home in Hazel, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Seized...
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
KFVS12
Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
wpsdlocal6.com
Bridge Street, Irvin Cobb railroad tracks intentionally on fire to prevent freeze
PADUCAH — Have you noticed the railroad tracks on fire near Bridge Street and Irvin Cobb Drive?. Paducah police say there is no need to worry—the tracks are intentionally on fire. This is a technique the companies use to keep the tracks from freezing over. They are closely...
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Christmas Eve Fire Claims Life of Child in Hickman
A fire at a residence in Hickman on Christmas Eve resulted in the death of a small child. Firefighters from the Hickman Fire Department, and Fulton County Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene of the nighttime fire on Walker Avenue. The departments were called to the scene around 9:30...
