TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl pep rally
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bud Light Fan Fest Pep Rally was today from 1 to 6 p.m. in uptown Birmingham. When I went earlier today people were already starting to gather for the live music, games, food and drinks. Multiple events will be taking place throughout the day in...
Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update tonight, Spire energy said Alabama is in a great place right now as the weather trends upward back to normal levels from a natural gas perspective. The recent request from Spire to conserve energy is over and they want to thank their customers for...
FIRST ALERT: Slippery travel across north Alabama through Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winter Weather Advisory has now expired for Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties this evening. Snow showers on the tail end of a clipper system moving from west to east across north Alabama earlier this evening managed to produce accumulating snow around 0.5-1″ north of I-20. However, First Alert AccuTrack shows precipitation is beginning to dry out, so only a few brief flurries and periods of drizzle will be possible over the next few hours. The main concern going into the overnight and morning hours will be slippery travel. We have a First Alert for slick roads across Cherokee, Cullman, and Etowah Counties, especially on bridges and overpasses. So, please be careful if you have to be out and about!
Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
City of Birmingham to extend warming station through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is once again opening its warming station Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. Those needing warm shelter can go to the BJCC South Exhibition Hall located at 1962 9th Ave North. Food will be provided.
Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
Birmingham nonprofits restoring hope this Christmas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many us spend the holidays with family and friends, some of our neighbors aren’t as fortunate. For those who may feel lonely during this holiday, nonprofits across central Alabama are opening their doors and their arms. Dozens of people who might normally feel lonely...
BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water leak at Birmingham City Hall. BFRS says an elevator was filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported. A Public Information Officer with the city says the leak was...
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday as people were frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
Highway 69 blocked in Tuscaloosa Co. due to overturned 18-wheeler
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight crash has caused a road closure on AL Hwy 69 near mile marker 160 in Tuscaloosa Co. It happened around midnight. An 18-wheeler overturned, scattering lumber across the road. Traffic is being diverted at Tierce Patton Road. Get news alerts in the Apple...
Water pipe repaired at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport tower
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: As of 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, Birmingham Airport Authority says the busted pipe has been repaired, all systems tested and full operations restored. During the overnight hours, a pipe burst inside the building. The situation caused an evacuation of the building and a decision...
Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave. Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
Non-profit looking to help families contribute to their community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. Leaders at Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say that around 250,000 people in Central Alabama experience food insecurities. The non-profit, to combat this, prepares millions of meals each year for those in need.
Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25. We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally...
Man stabbed to death in Bessemer Christmas day
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man killed on Christmas day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. about a man down in an alleyway in the 1700 block of 6th Ave N. They arrived to find Clay Austin Parker suffering from multiple stab...
Cold weather wreaking havoc with burst pipes popping up all over Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We know many of you are cleaning up, some even looking for temporary housing after your pipes froze and burst over the weekend. For those affected, it has been a whirlwind over the last 48 hours. Between trying to save their possessions and find temporary lodging,...
One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
Gadsden Police investigating fatal shooting
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say on Dec. 26, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morningview Drive. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the suspect, Robert Wilson, was taken into custody and charged...
Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
