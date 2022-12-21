Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia DOT warns drivers of black ice after Monday night dusting of snow
ATLANTA — Snow flurries moved through parts of north Georgia Monday night as temperatures dipped below freezing once again. By Tuesday morning the snowfall had stopped, leaving just a few icy patches on roads until temperatures began to warm up throughout the day. For now, it looks as though...
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia weather: Arctic blast timeline
ATLANTA - The official low temperature on Friday was 16 degrees. That is just 8 degrees warmer than the record set in 1989, 18 degrees cooler than the average, and 24 degrees colder than Thursday's low. The cold will continue through the week. Most of Georgia north on Interstate 20...
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
WJCL
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
Fired Georgia firefighter Hunter Forsyth regretted white extremist ties, report says. Episode exposed broader racial tensions within Coweta County Fire Department
WXIA 11 Alive
Lanes shut down by crash along I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs | What we know
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic is nearly at a standstill Sunday night along a busy interstate in Sandy Springs. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic moving at a snail's pace eastbound along I-285. According to a GDOT alert, a crash before S.R. 9 and Roswell Road has shut down three of the five lanes, causing backups around the Riverside Drive exit.
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
aldailynews.com
Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1
Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint at popular Atlanta Publix, police say
ATLANTA — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday morning at a popular Atlanta Publix, not far from Ponce City Market, police said. Just after 9 a.m., police were called to a carjacking at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE. Investigators said that an unknown man approached the woman in the parking lot, where he pulled out a gun and demanded the woman's keys.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
ValueWalk
Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?
Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
Do Not Leave These Items in Your Vehicle During Upcoming Louisiana Freeze
As the deep south prepares for a hard freezer by the end of this week and leading into the Christmas weekend, you should start to prepare for below-freezing temperatures now. If you plan on leaving your vehicle out in the elements on days when temperatures will struggle to get above the freezing point, you should consider removing a few items from your vehicle.
This is how you protect your pipes when the temperature drops
MARIETTA, Ga. — With temperatures dropping, you need to protect your pipes at home. A lot of homeowners make common mistakes when they realize they have a frozen pipe inside of their home. But Channel 2′s Michele Newell learned that it is so easy to prevent pipes from freezing.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party
Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will. Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23.
Clayton News Daily
New interim Clayton County sheriff sworn in
JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office. Allen was promoted to the...
orangeandbluepress.com
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina
STIMULUS UPDATE: $800 One-time Tax Refund Shipped Within the Next 14 Days in South Carolina. With 2 weeks left, up to $800 are eligible for a refund for South Carolina residents who filed their 2021 tax returns. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the amount received is based on 2021 tax liability.
Comments / 0