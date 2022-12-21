ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia weather: Arctic blast timeline

ATLANTA - The official low temperature on Friday was 16 degrees. That is just 8 degrees warmer than the record set in 1989, 18 degrees cooler than the average, and 24 degrees colder than Thursday's low. The cold will continue through the week. Most of Georgia north on Interstate 20...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Lanes shut down by crash along I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs | What we know

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic is nearly at a standstill Sunday night along a busy interstate in Sandy Springs. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic moving at a snail's pace eastbound along I-285. According to a GDOT alert, a crash before S.R. 9 and Roswell Road has shut down three of the five lanes, causing backups around the Riverside Drive exit.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
wfxg.com

Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
AUGUSTA, GA
aldailynews.com

Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1

Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
11Alive

Woman carjacked at gunpoint at popular Atlanta Publix, police say

ATLANTA — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday morning at a popular Atlanta Publix, not far from Ponce City Market, police said. Just after 9 a.m., police were called to a carjacking at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE. Investigators said that an unknown man approached the woman in the parking lot, where he pulled out a gun and demanded the woman's keys.
ATLANTA, GA
ValueWalk

Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?

Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party

Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will. Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

New interim Clayton County sheriff sworn in

JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office. Allen was promoted to the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

