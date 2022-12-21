post like this just makes me wish I was a billionaire so I could adopt all this unwanted animal and show them what true love is because no animal should feel unwanted 😔 😢 😞 💔 😪 😕
I can't imagine no one wanting this handsome boy .I sure wish I could have him especially on cold winter nights cuddling with him an my girls
This breaks my Heart, He has so much love! I lost my Husky a Year ago to Cancer and my Life will never be complete now that Xochitl is gone! We were side by side literally for 13 Years. I rescued my sweet Girl, She was neglected & Abused. I'm dying without her. I want so badly to bond w another Husky in need... When will I know I am ready? I see this baby's face and want to comfort him and bend over backwards to meet his needs.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
