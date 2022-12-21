Read full article on original website
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press
Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state’s National Guard mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with hauling firewood and snow removal. The reservations in the southwest corner of the state have been crippled by relentless wind and life-threatening cold. Tribal officials say snow drifts have formed as high as 10 feet (3 meters), blocking roads and stranding families with dwindling supplies for heating and food. Noem announced the deployment to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe late Thursday. On Friday she said the Guard would also assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
kscj.com
NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
sdpb.org
Millions at stake as South Dakota providers review new federal broadband map
South Dakota internet providers are working to review a new broadband coverage map that will be used to allocate millions in infrastructure grants. The map, which was released this November, is intended to address longstanding criticisms of the Federal Communication Commission’s previous mapping process. The old map relied on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands. According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen...
KEVN
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
brookingsradio.com
Gov. Noem: Investment review finds limited funds in China
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says a recent review of the state’s investment portfolio found the state did not hold any direct investments in China. But South Dakota has stakes in several emerging market funds that invest in the Asian economic power. Noem...
dakotafreepress.com
SD Regents Offer Wisconsin, Illinois Students In-State Tuition
Merry Christmas, Illinois and Wisconsin! The South Dakota Board of Regents is adding your matriculators to the list of non-residents who can study at South Dakota’s multitudinous public (psst: socialist!) universities at the same rates as South Dakota residents:. One of those tuition breaks is called the South Dakota...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem says Government Accountability Board made the right decision
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem issued the following statement on the Government Accountability Board’s (GAB) decision to dismiss the frivolous complaint regarding her use of the state airplane to conduct state business. “From the beginning, this was a political attack by a disgraced, impeached,...
KEVN
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s almost been a week since South Dakota got hit with two winter storms. On Friday, Governor Noem tasked South Dakota’s National Guard to help the people on two of South Dakota’s Indian Reservations. The state’s national guard was called to State...
dakotafreepress.com
Gill Now Third Woman to Leave Noem Cabinet in Month
The women in Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet are voting with their feet. Yesterday, Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill became the third official to leave Noem’s cabinet since Noem’s reëlection:. Laurie Gill made it official Wednesday, announcing she plans to retire after the holidays as...
dakotafreepress.com
Health Secretary Adam Quits After Noem Chews Her Out for Transformation Project Contract
Make room for more flunkies: Health Secretary Joan Adam is quitting after spending less than a year in the top spot. Today, South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Joan Adam announced her retirement. “My time with the Department of Health has been very rewarding. The dedication of the Department’s employees...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Sends Guard to Rosebud with Firewood
It took Governor Kristi Noem less time to hire a new Secretary of Health than it did to notice Indians were dying and call up the National Guard to help the Rosebud Sioux weather this month’s awful snow and cold. Yesterday Governor Noem issued an executive order declaring a...
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court: Bride’s agreement wasn’t voluntary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn...
drgnews.com
State government agencies provide storm assistance to South Dakota tribes
Since last week’s winter storms (Dec. 12-16, 2022), the South Dakota Department of Public Safety has provided direct assistance to South Dakota’s tribes. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management, worked closely with the tribes to discuss needs and resource requests that resulted from this storm,” said DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price. “The partnerships that we have with other agencies helped us act quickly and deploy resources to assist the tribes and their residents.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in South Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
newscenter1.tv
“An ongoing fight”: Elder abuse in South Dakota remains widespread despite years of effort
RAPID CITY, S.D. – From financial scams to neglectful nursing homes, seniors in South Dakota are at risk of falling victim to elder abuse. Despite years of efforts to combat the problem, the situation remains bleak. In 2015 the South Dakota Elder Abuse Task Force issued a series of...
sdstandardnow.com
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
wnax.com
SD Transportation Commission Hears from Highway 46 Supporters
The South Dakota Transportation Commission heard from supporters of the four lane Highway 46 through Wagner. Gerrit Juffer of Wagner addressed the commission during the public comment part of their meeting…. Juffer says public opinion supports the current four lane highway….. Commission Chairman Bruce Cull of Yankton said...
KEVN
Guard picks up Oglala storm recovery mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard will begin hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which is struggling to dig out from the two recent winter storms. Friday, the governor tasked the guard with delivering firewood to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In addition to the firewood...
