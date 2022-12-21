Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Payments Platform PhonePe Officially Separates From Flipkart
India-based eCommerce platform Flipkart has parted ways with the digital payments platform PhonePe. The companies announced the severing of their ownership in a Friday (Dec. 23) press release, stating the decision was made to allow each business to grow independently. Flipkart acquired PhonePe six years ago, allowing the digital payments...
Treasury Official: No Hurry for US to Adopt Digital Dollar
A leading U.S. Treasury official says the digital dollar could still be years away. U.S. regulators must first determine whether a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would truly improve real-time interbank payments in terms of speed and cost, Nellie Liang, undersecretary for domestic finance at the Treasury, said in a Bloomberg News interview Wednesday (Dec. 21).
Circular Economy FinTech Twig Buys Teen Banking Firm Vybe
Aiming to become “the go-to platform for Gen Z,” circular economy FinTech Twig has acquired Vybe. The London-based FinTech company rooted in circular economy principles said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release that its acquisition of the provider of teen banking services continues its expansion that includes the recent purchases of U.K. companies Loopster and Mobi.market.
Goldman Sachs Deepens Banking Partnership With Apple
Goldman Sachs is expanding its banking partnership with Apple, something other banks have resisted. A Thursday (Dec. 22) report by The Wall Street Journal — citing unnamed sources — says that Apple has spent years asking big banks to let their customers view account balances on the Apple digital wallet.
BoE Says Blockchain Not Yet Critical to Financial System
The BoE has said blockchain technology isn’t yet a critical infrastructure in the financial system. But it holds open the possibility that some blockchains may become so. In a post on its website published on Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Bank of England (BoE) writes that “Blockchains do not constitute critical financial infrastructure (yet). But they could conceivably become so in the future if crypto asset activity and its interconnectedness with the wider financial system continue to develop.”
$5T Syndicated Loan Market Readies for Data-Driven Digital Makeover
The syndicated loan market has ballooned the past few decades, but technology has lagged, badly. Syndicated loans represent a $5 trillion corner of finance, and $1.4 trillion of that is traded annually through private instruments widely used for financing in corporate America. The loans themselves can reach into the tens of billions of dollars.
Main Street Small Business Faces Fresh Tests as Recession Looms
Main Street SMBs can take a breather, having shown resilience during a year threatened by recession. The holiday season is winding down; the major gift-giving days are largely in the rearview mirror. With stores closed and families gathering for the long weekend, small business owners can finally relax, put their feet up, and look forward to better days.
ECB Outlines Banks’ Role in Central Bank Digital Currency Project
The ECB has published an update on its Central Bank Digital Currency project. The report, published on Thursday (Dec. 21), outlines the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) progress on the investigation phase of the digital euro project, which began in October 2021. It is the second such document following...
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Signs Bill Creating Crypto Payment Regulations
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed a bill creating crypto payment regulations. Bolsonaro made no modifications to the bill approved by Congress before signing it into law on Thursday (Dec. 22), according to multiple reports published Thursday, including Nasdaq. The new law is to go into effect in 180 days,...
Banking-as-a-Service Moves Beyond Debit Cards to Help FinTechs Find Growth
Outsourced banking processes are being used by FinTechs and small business to minimize rising rate risk. By using banking-as-a-service (BaaS) to address this and other macroeconomic challenges, Treasury Prime COO Remy Carole told PYMNTS, these companies are not only surviving and thriving but can even capture value from those rising rates.
Drip Capital and Vayana TradeXchange Partner on Trade Finance Solutions
Drip Capital and Vayana TradeXchange have partnered on trade finance services for small to medium-sized exporters. Through this partnership, Drip Capital — which offers post-shipment export financing — will use Vayana’s International Trade Finance Service (ITFS) platform to convert Indian exporters’ trade receivables into cash, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release.
What Is Digital-First Banking?
Digital-first banking refers to a type of banking in which the primary means of interacting with the bank is through digital channels, such as a website or a mobile app. This approach to banking is often designed to be convenient for customers, as it allows them to perform a wide range of banking tasks online, such as checking account balances, making payments, and transferring money.
SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’
Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...
Buy Now, Pay Later for Business Is Modernizing the IOU
Businesses looking for cash flow flexibility are increasingly leveraging buy now, pay later (BNPL) tools. “Businesses need to create runways for themselves … and if you’re not using BNPL to do that, you’re not thinking in 12- to 18-month landscapes. You’re looking at only a few months,” Obvi CEO and Co-Founder Ronak Shah told PYMNTS in a November interview.
FedEx Earnings Put Discretionary Spending In Spotlight as Package Volume Drops
Declining package volumes in the latest FedEx earnings report stoked new concerns about discretionary spending. This was after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday (Dec 19) night, which included its fourth straight quarter of declining package volume. The logistics giant had been saying for some time that macroeconomic conditions had been softening.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Lack of Payments Modernization Is a Risky Decision
As the online gambling and casino industries continue to grow, payments present both a challenge and a considerable opportunity. Customers involved in gambling have traditionally preferred making and receiving payments in cash due to its anonymity, but times are changing. A KPMG survey taken in the pandemic’s wake found that 55% of respondents would use a mobile application or contactless method of wagering at a casino if given the choice.
Report: Recession Worries Lead Firms to Turn to Contract Employees
More and more American businesses are hiring temporary contract employees as recession fears increase. Companies posted 26% more openings for contract workers between May and November this year versus the same period in 2021, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Dec. 21), citing data from LinkedIn. Postings for full-time positions...
Biometrics and Passkey Adoption Seen Strengthening Payment Authentication Defenses
Despite being the weakest link in cybersecurity, passwords remain the most common digital authentication method. It’s a challenge that Fast Identity Online (FIDO), a global standard used to authenticate online payments without the need for passwords, has been working to overcome since it was launched in 2012. But a decade later, making the switch to passwordless authentication hasn’t been as easy as expected.
Korean FinTech and Investment App Toss Raises $405M
South Korean investment app Toss has raised $405 million in a Series G funding round. The round lifts the company’s valuation to a reported 9.1 trillion won ($7.1 billion), up from 8.5 trillion won ($6.6 billion) last June, notable at a time when FinTechs are slashing valuations and struggling to find funding, according to a report from TechCrunch.
Slipping Restaurant Sales Lead to Cost Cutting
With lower restaurant sales, dining establishments may need to consider new cost-cutting strategies. Nearly all businesses are battling the economy’s continued inflationary cycle, coupled with dim consumer sentiment about when that cycle might end. However, eateries face their own particular issues as restaurant sales decline, as detailed in the latest PYMNTS report on the current state of dining out, “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Restaurant Customers React to Rising Costs, Declining Service.”
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0