I don’t obsess about my asthma unless it’s time to blow up a balloon (can’t do), run to my airport gate, or if friends want to go hiking. But during the holidays, I am a little more aware of my breathing as folks start slicing turkey, making lists, checking them twice, and then toasting to new beginnings. It is typically one of my favorite times of the year, but it is not without complications if you have asthma.

4 DAYS AGO