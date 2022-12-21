Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Let It Blow: The Holidays with Asthma
I don’t obsess about my asthma unless it’s time to blow up a balloon (can’t do), run to my airport gate, or if friends want to go hiking. But during the holidays, I am a little more aware of my breathing as folks start slicing turkey, making lists, checking them twice, and then toasting to new beginnings. It is typically one of my favorite times of the year, but it is not without complications if you have asthma.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
TODAY.com
Mom speaks out after daughter, 12, almost dies of flu
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu
It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
WebMD
Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children
Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
EverydayHealth.com
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge
Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
ABC News
Mom describes daughter's hospitalization with RSV amid warnings of holiday 'tripledemic' surge
A New York mother is sharing details of her daughter's battle with RSV, a respiratory virus that health officials warn may continue to spread this holiday season, along with the flu and COVID-19. Anita Binayi-Ghiam said her 3-year-old daughter Ella began having difficulty breathing during the last week of October.
BBC
Strep A: Symptoms to look out for
Health officials have recorded more than 430 cases of Strep A in Scotland in two weeks. But despite six deaths in children across the UK, no children have died in Scotland. Strep A infections are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever, but can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.
EverydayHealth.com
Is the Tripledemic to Blame for the Rise in Serious Strep Throat Infections?
A potential rise in invasive group A strep (streptococcus) infections, which has caused the death of 16 children under age 18 in the United Kingdom, now has U.S. health experts concerned. In the Denver metro area alone, there have been 11 reported cases of invasive group A strep (sometimes shortened...
What To Do If Your Child Gets RSV, According To A Pediatrician
RSV is a common childhood illness currently circulating the population of young children in the U.S. Here's what one pediatrician recommends you can do.
The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss
Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
Medical News Today
Sudden worsening of dementia symptoms
Dementia is a progressive, unpredictable group of diseases. Symptoms generally progress steadily. However, a person may experience a sudden worsening of dementia symptoms. This can be part of the disease progressing or a sign of a serious medical problem. A sudden change in thinking or behavior can be the result...
Hangover or something worse? How to tell if you’ve overindulged or you’re suffering Covid, flu or meningitis
YOU'VE woken up to a pounding headache, you feel violently sick and you're riddled with aches and pains - sound familiar?. While winter bugs and viruses rampage through the population, millions of Brits are enjoying many boozy festive celebrations. Some mornings it can be challenging to tell apart a bad...
Symptoms To Look For If Your Dog Has Allergies
Seeing your pet suffering can feel very frustrating. Dogs, unlike humans, can't verbally express what's causing their discomfort, which makes the entire process of figuring out the reasons for their distress all the more challenging. When it comes to allergies in dogs, there's an additional layer of confusion because of...
Comments / 0