ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Ballet debuts first-ever sensory-friendly Nutcracker performance

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xpC4_0jq2axxe00

San Francisco Ballet debuts first-ever sensory-friendly Nutcracker performance 03:52

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every December, the San Francisco Ballet puts on spectacular performances of the Nutcracker.

On Wednesday, the magic of the holiday classic will reach an even wider audience.

For the first time in its nearly 90-year history, the San Francisco Ballet will present a version of the Nutcracker that is inviting and welcoming to children and families with special needs.

20-year-old corps de ballet dancer Pemberley Ann Olson will perform the role of party parent in Act 1.

"For me, when I watched this exact production as a kid changed my childhood and it made me want to become a ballet dancer when I was younger," Olson said.

Olson started training with the San Francisco Ballet at the age of 6. During a pre-pandemic sensory-friendly workshop, she was especially touched by a young girl, who wasn't able to see the full show at the War Memorial Opera House.

"I just remember having this girl attached hip to hip with me the whole entire day," she said. "This little girl that I was able to meet that one amazing day, she had that spark in her eyes and I could tell that she wanted to come watch us, not just in the studio doing a little small performance as a snowflake, but she wanted to see the entire show."

The San Francisco Ballet and the Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area began collaborating on workshops and relaxed dress rehearsals curated for people with autism, other sensory sensitivities, or cognitive, physical and developmental disabilities since 2015.

On Wednesday, potentially startling moments during the full-length show will be removed or modified. For example, it will not feature an explosion from this canon during the battle scene.

The house lights will be kept on during the entire show.

Among the changes to the theater experience -- guests will also be free to move, talk, or dance as they please throughout the show.

There will be designated movement areas, quiet spaces, kindness ambassadors, and even opportunities to meet the dancers.

"For me when I was watching, I connected with certain dances, and I told my parents I want to be like that person one day, or I want to dance like her or I want to dance like him," Olson said. "I hope these kids are able to say those things and think that is such a cool job to have. I want to go and take a ballet class."

The idea is for the show to be a relaxed, shush-free and shame-free environment.

"I'm getting calls from parents, from family members, from people who have come to the ballet for a long time, but never felt that they could bring their entire family," SF Ballet associate director of education Jasmine Yep Huynh said.  "It's really a sense of joy during the holiday season, it's thinking about how the arts can bring people together."

Olson said she usually doesn't know who is in the audience during her performances. On Wednesday, things will be a bit different.

"I'm going to be smiling extra hard, just for all those kids, just because I know they're smiling, all the way over there in the back of the pews," she said. "Definitely I think we're all going to be smiling on stage tomorrow."

The general public is also welcome to attend the showing.

Comments / 1

Related
nobhillgazette.com

An Immigrant Dishwasher–Turned–Restaurant Owner Reigns Over an Ever-Growing Empire

Nowadays, the Omakase Restaurant Group epitomizes laser-focused success with establishments that include two Michelin one-starred San Francisco restaurants, Omakase and Niku Steakhouse; the Michelin Bib Gourmand–anointed Okane in San Francisco; six wildly popular Bay Area outposts of Dumpling Time; and its newest San Francisco endeavor, the 3-month-old modern American–inflected Rosemary & Pine — its first non-Asian concept.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
getnews.info

Qargo Coffee arrives in San Jose, CA to take the coffee industry to the next level

In search of an innovative proposal, Qargo Coffee brings Silicon Valley the experience of hand-crafted quality coffee. The coffee industry is expanding and Qargo Coffee is positioning as a main actor in the coffee market, creating a premium experience thanks to its national partnership with Lavazza, a brand with over 125 years of cultivation experience and with the highest quality standards in their products and their social work with La Reserva de Tierra Selection.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Still beating strong: A look back at a historic Bay Area heart transplant

STANFORD -- Nearly 39 years ago, a toddler living in Cleveland Ohio was facing what was then considered an inescapable death sentence. Like her four siblings before her, Elizabeth or "Lizzy" Craze was diagnosed with a genetic condition which would cause her tiny heart to fail. The condition is endocardial fibroelastosis. Three of her siblings died from heart failure. Her oldest brother Andrew was fortunate to receive a heart transplant.  But he was 16, Elizabeth was only a tender 2 years and 10 months old. He told his parents to fight for Lizzy and to urge them to try a heart transplant on...
UTAH STATE
travellemming.com

25 Best Hikes Near San Francisco (for 2023)

Praised as an urban center, many visitors don’t even realize that there are tons of hikes near San Francisco. But hitting the San Francisco Forest trails is one of the best ways to clear your mind and escape the smog of the big city. Hiking around San Francisco is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco’s tale of two malls

Navigating downtown’s Westfield San Francisco Centre during the holidays has always been a frenetic battle of bumping elbows, slinging shopping bags and scouring for end-of-year deals. But this year, though busy, the holiday crowds felt muted. That was also true at Stonestown, a sprawling suburban mall on The City’s western edge. Though the parking lot was packed, the stores lacked their characteristic queues, while the food court, mochi doughnut shop...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The Saddest San Francisco Bay Area Restaurant Closures of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

The East Bay’s most exciting dining district

This Telegraph-centric North Oakland neighborhood led our readers’ pick this year as the area they headed to most for a drink or a meal. With nightlife ranging from Kingfish to the White Horse to Snail Bar, a multitude of taprooms, food from around the globe and bakeries like Bakesale Betty and Mariposa, this makes sense: there’s an option here for any craving or interest, along an appealing and walkable stretch.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Students at Pacifica's Spindrift performing arts school thrive, bring holiday cheer

PACIFICA -- For years, the non-profit Spindrift School of Performing Arts in Pacifica has been teaching and advocating for arts education in a battle against budget cutbacks that inevitably affect such programs. Its students are proof that having such access available to kids teaches confidence, courage, and inclusivity. Spindrift students this week dressed in holiday sweaters and Santa hats ready to sing their favorite holiday songs. They rehearsed for about 15 minutes and then performed four Christmas classics flawlessly and with such energy that only a group of kids could have days before Christmas. Leading them on the piano was Spindrift...
PACIFICA, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley makes history with trio of South Asian trustees

Three of the seven members on the county’s board of education are South Asian —making history for the most representation on the county’s powerful education board. The Santa Clara County Board of Education swore in its first Pakistani American members, Maimona Afzal Berta and Raeena Lari, this month. Both members won in November’s election: Berta... The post Silicon Valley makes history with trio of South Asian trustees appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Heavy rains soak the San Francisco Bay Area

LATEST Dec. 27, 9:50 a.m. Parts of the Bay Area have already gotten more than 4.5 inches of rain in the storm that moved into the region Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. NOAA released rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with Kentfield in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
104K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy