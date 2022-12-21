ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 27, 1934

Two tractors battered their way through deep drifts early today to rescue six persons marooned in the snow near Bridge Creek, an isolated hamlet 20 miles north of here, for more than 24 hours. Those rescued were Mr. and Mrs. A. N. Bowen and their daughter, Frances, 26, all of...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Certified Medical Assistant/Community Health Representative (CMA/CHR)

Susanville Indan Rancheria: Certified Medical Assistant/Community Health Representative (CMA/CHR) Health Representative (CMA/CHR) STARTING SALARY: $20.11 to $25.13 depending on experience. GRADE: 10. FLSA STATUS: Non-Exempt. NUMBER OF POSITIONS: 1. STATUS: Permanent. HOURS: Full Time. BENEFITS: Highly competitive package *See below. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes, This position works with and...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 26th

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph....
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

