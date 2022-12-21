ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Friday Fire Destroys Rural Dix Home

DIX – A wood stove or possibly kerosene heaters are being blamed for a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a rural Dix home. As Jefferson Fire firefighters arrived at the home on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix, they found the structure fully involved in flames and starting to collapse.
DIX, IL
ISP Investigating Fatal Christmas Day Stabbing in Christopher

CHRISTOPHER – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home in Christopher at the request of the Christopher Police Department. The incident happened on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 15th Street in Christopher.
CHRISTOPHER, IL

