Franklin County, VA

Danville ‘Wreaths For a Cause’ program raises over $17,700 for local charities

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research has raised $17,745 for local charities during their annual “Wreaths for a Cause” program. Over 150 guests attended the December 15 open house to celebrate the holidays, enjoy prizes and participate in a live and silent auction of Christmas wreaths, all to benefit Virginia nonprofit organizations.
City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
City of Roanoke opening Warming Shelter following freezing temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is opening a warming shelter due to the frigid temperatures. The City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government is coordinating with the Central Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.
DPD Major graduates from Southern Police Institute

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is spreading the good news about one of its employees. DPD said Major David Whitley attended and graduated from the Southern Police Institute with the University of Louisville in November. The twelve-week academy held in Louisville, Ky. was the 148th Session...
Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
Danville's Community Holiday Light Show cancelled on Friday due to weather

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Due to wintery weather affecting much of Virginia over the Christmas weekend, Danville Parks and Recreation has canceled Friday's Community Holiday Light Show. "For the safety of volunteers, staff, and spectators, we are canceling tomorrow's show," said the Director of Danville Parks and Recreation Bill...
Father & daughter team give back to Lynchburg for Christmas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One father and daughter team is making a difference for those who need some help here in Lynchburg. Bill Simms and his daughter Anna spend the Christmas holiday giving supplies to those who need them. This is the ninth year they've done this and they're...
Bedford Fire Dept. busy at work responding to winter weather calls

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department is busy at work on Friday keeping residents safe amid low temperatures and dangerous winds. The department shared on Facebook that they have already responded to 10 calls thus far and are ready for more. "A little lunch between calls was...
Residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan: Firefighters

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan. According to firefighters, all individuals are safe and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters said a fantastic stop by the first engine crew greatly limited damage to this home. The cause of the...
Man shot on Pilot Street NW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Saturday. On Saturday at approximately 6:35 p.m., Roanoke police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Responding officers located an adult...
28-year-old dies in Bedford County crash: VSP

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County, VSP said. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
