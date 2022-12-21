Read full article on original website
Over $649K awarded to area nonprofits from Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation (GLCF or Foundation) has announced the many recipients of its fall 2022 grants. This week, 99 local nonprofit organizations received letters notifying them that their grant applications were partially or fully funded by the GLCF. A total of $649,836 is...
Danville ‘Wreaths For a Cause’ program raises over $17,700 for local charities
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research has raised $17,745 for local charities during their annual “Wreaths for a Cause” program. Over 150 guests attended the December 15 open house to celebrate the holidays, enjoy prizes and participate in a live and silent auction of Christmas wreaths, all to benefit Virginia nonprofit organizations.
City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
City of Roanoke opening Warming Shelter following freezing temperatures
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is opening a warming shelter due to the frigid temperatures. The City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government is coordinating with the Central Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.
DPD Major graduates from Southern Police Institute
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is spreading the good news about one of its employees. DPD said Major David Whitley attended and graduated from the Southern Police Institute with the University of Louisville in November. The twelve-week academy held in Louisville, Ky. was the 148th Session...
Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Mays Family display is full of Christmas cheer
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Off Belleview Road in Forest, you'll find a lot of households that have caught Christmas cheer. "We've got a good neighborhood over here - as you can tell when you come in a lot of other yards do theirs," Frankie Mays said. But the house...
Danville's Community Holiday Light Show cancelled on Friday due to weather
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Due to wintery weather affecting much of Virginia over the Christmas weekend, Danville Parks and Recreation has canceled Friday's Community Holiday Light Show. "For the safety of volunteers, staff, and spectators, we are canceling tomorrow's show," said the Director of Danville Parks and Recreation Bill...
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
Making a Difference in the Life of a Foster Kid
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Help a local child in need during one of the toughest times in their life by becoming a foster parent. Emily learns what it takes and how Humankind can help make it happen.
Get out of the cold: Pittsylvania Co. announces warming center locations
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — As high winds and freezing temperatures set in, Pittsylvania County Public Safety wants folks to stay warm. On Friday afternoon, they announced a variety of warming centers open for people who need them. They said this is due to the number of power outages...
Father & daughter team give back to Lynchburg for Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One father and daughter team is making a difference for those who need some help here in Lynchburg. Bill Simms and his daughter Anna spend the Christmas holiday giving supplies to those who need them. This is the ninth year they've done this and they're...
'It concerns me a lot:' Lynchburg residents dealing with no power during frigid cold
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thousands of people have been without power Saturday and that came on a day when Lynchburg saw some of its lowest temperatures in years. "It's very hard, especially around the Christmas season," Akira Saunders said. Saunders, and her entire neighborhood, haven't had power since Friday...
'We're here 365 days a year:' Lynchburg Daily Bread feeds those in need, even on Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Daily Bread has been serving those who are hungry in Lynchburg for 40 years. They serve hot and nutritious meals 365 days a year to those who need them. That includes this Christmas weekend when they have over 10 volunteers helping feed the community.
Bedford Fire Dept. busy at work responding to winter weather calls
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department is busy at work on Friday keeping residents safe amid low temperatures and dangerous winds. The department shared on Facebook that they have already responded to 10 calls thus far and are ready for more. "A little lunch between calls was...
Residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan: Firefighters
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a residential structure fire on Alpine Road in Buchanan. According to firefighters, all individuals are safe and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters said a fantastic stop by the first engine crew greatly limited damage to this home. The cause of the...
Be Prepared for an Accidental Overdose. Where you can find Narcan.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Overdoses are up and would you know what to do in an emergency? The experts at SOVAH health have advice on you can be prepared.
Altavista Police shower 61 kids with gifts at annual 'Shop with a Cop'
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event on Thursday and the community showed up and showed out. "What was a rainy wet day on the outside turned into a great day inside Altavista Wal-Mart," APD said. Officers from APD, Campbell...
Man shot on Pilot Street NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Saturday. On Saturday at approximately 6:35 p.m., Roanoke police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Responding officers located an adult...
28-year-old dies in Bedford County crash: VSP
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County, VSP said. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
