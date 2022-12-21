ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis

The bitter cold weather is taking a toll on the water system in the South and causing pipes to snap and leak, leaving thousands without running water. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on the water crisis in many Southern cities including Jackson, Mississippi, a city plagued by water problems.Dec. 27, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 26th)

At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm; Attacks on Washington state power substations left 14,000 people without electricity; Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Dec. 27, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
More than 60 killed in blizzard wreaking havoc across U.S.

The death toll from the historic blizzard across the United States climbed to 64 on Tuesday, as record snowfall blocked roads, hindering rescue operations, officials said. Confirming seven additional fatalities in Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," that the storm was "probably worse than anything that this city has seen in over 50 years." At a Zoom news conference later Tuesday, the mayor said another body had been recovered, bringing the total number of deaths in Buffalo to 28.
BUFFALO, NY
Flight canceled? Here are some expert tips.

Thousands of travelers were stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada. More than 2,800 more flights had already been canceled in the U.S. as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware, and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.
ALASKA STATE
Hundreds more flights are canceled, but winter storm travel disruptions are easing

Flight cancellations eased further Monday, but disruptions from severe winter weather across the U.S. lingered at the tail end of Christmas weekend. Airlines have canceled more than 17,000 U.S. flights since Wednesday, according to FlightAware, as storms brought snow, ice, high winds and bitter cold around the country, derailing air travel from coast to coast. Those conditions slowed down ground crews as they faced severe conditions at airports.
KANSAS STATE
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.

Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide

The unrelenting winter blast wreaking havoc for days, causing at least 36 deaths, and causing thousands of delays and cancelations for flights. The entire east coast faces temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, as New York deploys the national guard, calling this “the most devastating storm”.Dec. 25, 2022.
NEW YORK STATE
Massive snowstorm kills at least 57 across U.S.

A massive storm is responsible for killing at least 57 people across the U.S. Rescue crews are focusing on clearing piles of snow and thousands are still without power as dangerously cold temperatures continue. Dec. 26, 2022.
Death toll rises to at least 57 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.

A "once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 57 people in the U.S., including 27 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
BUFFALO, NY
