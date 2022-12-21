Read full article on original website
Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis
The bitter cold weather is taking a toll on the water system in the South and causing pipes to snap and leak, leaving thousands without running water. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on the water crisis in many Southern cities including Jackson, Mississippi, a city plagued by water problems.Dec. 27, 2022.
Winter weather continues to impact U.S. after holiday weekend
NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman breaks down how cold temperatures and winter weather is expected to continue to impact the country after the holiday weekend.Dec. 26, 2022.
At least 63 dead after severe winter storm impacts U.S.
At least 63 people have been killed after severe winter weather impacted parts of the U.S. over the holiday weekend. NBC's Jesse Kirsch reports.Dec. 27, 2022.
Buffalo couple takes in stranded tourists amid monstrous winter storm
The historic blizzard in Buffalo, New York, stranded a bus full of nine South Korean tourists and their driver. Alex and Andrea Campagna took them into their home and offered food and shelter. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch shares their story of kindness.Dec. 27, 2022.
Why Southwest Airlines canceled so many flights during the busiest holiday travel week of the year
Southwest Airlines travelers faced a brutal capstone to their Christmas weekend, as the Dallas-based carrier canceled more than 70% of its flights Monday — approximately 2,900 of them, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. Another 63% had been canceled by Tuesday, the site said. While most other U.S....
Deadly winter storm brings travel chaos, 'life-threatening' frigid temperatures to much of the U.S.
Millions of people were hunkered down and staying on high alert Sunday amid a deadly winter storm that has killed at least 46 people, caused travel chaos across the U.S. and created a "potentially life-threatening hazard" for people on the move on Christmas Day. "The life-threatening cold temperatures and in...
Jackson, Mississippi, under boil water alert amid cold weather
Residents in Jackson, Miss., are under a boil water advisory. Officials said the cold weather led to significant leaks and line breaks. City officials are trying to restore pressure to the water system. Dec. 26, 2022.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 26th)
At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm; Attacks on Washington state power substations left 14,000 people without electricity; Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Dec. 27, 2022.
More than 60 killed in blizzard wreaking havoc across U.S.
The death toll from the historic blizzard across the United States climbed to 64 on Tuesday, as record snowfall blocked roads, hindering rescue operations, officials said. Confirming seven additional fatalities in Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," that the storm was "probably worse than anything that this city has seen in over 50 years." At a Zoom news conference later Tuesday, the mayor said another body had been recovered, bringing the total number of deaths in Buffalo to 28.
NY governor says winter storm is ‘most devastating’ in Buffalo’s history
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the freezing blizzard battering Buffalo, New York will go down as one of the most devastating storms in the city's history before confirming seven storm-related deaths in the area. Hochul said she feared the death toll will rise and advised residents to avoid going outside or to Christmas gatherings. Dec. 25, 2022.
Flight canceled? Here are some expert tips.
Thousands of travelers were stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada. More than 2,800 more flights had already been canceled in the U.S. as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware, and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.
Hundreds more flights are canceled, but winter storm travel disruptions are easing
Flight cancellations eased further Monday, but disruptions from severe winter weather across the U.S. lingered at the tail end of Christmas weekend. Airlines have canceled more than 17,000 U.S. flights since Wednesday, according to FlightAware, as storms brought snow, ice, high winds and bitter cold around the country, derailing air travel from coast to coast. Those conditions slowed down ground crews as they faced severe conditions at airports.
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.
Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide
The unrelenting winter blast wreaking havoc for days, causing at least 36 deaths, and causing thousands of delays and cancelations for flights. The entire east coast faces temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, as New York deploys the national guard, calling this “the most devastating storm”.Dec. 25, 2022.
Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath
Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton said the snowfall Buffalo has experienced in 2022 thus far has exceeded what they would have expected for a normal winter. Marton said a few more inches of snow are still expected to fall and described the city's snow removal effort heading after the storm has subsided. Dec. 27, 2022.
Massive snowstorm kills at least 57 across U.S.
A massive storm is responsible for killing at least 57 people across the U.S. Rescue crews are focusing on clearing piles of snow and thousands are still without power as dangerously cold temperatures continue. Dec. 26, 2022.
Death toll rises to at least 57 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.
A "once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 57 people in the U.S., including 27 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
'Travel nightmare': Holiday travel chaos continues after thousands of flight delays, cancellations
NBC's Shaquille Brewster reports from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where bad weather and too much demand has created a "travel nightmare." He reports airports from coast to coast are overwhelmed with a staggering 62,000 flight cancellations and delays, trapping countless passengers overnight. Dec. 27, 2022.
