Ohio State football early signing period class of 2023 tracker

Tuesday, Dec. 21, marks the official start of the early signing period and we are here to inform you each time a young man that plays the game of American football inks his name and becomes a part of the Ohio State football brotherhood.

The Buckeyes are expected to bring in a top-five or top-10 national recruiting class for the 2023 cycle once again. It’ll be fast and furious with around 20 or more high school prep players notifying head coach Ryan Day and his staff that they are making good on their pledges and trusting them to be the next step in their football careers on the banks of the Olentangy.

So, check back often, and as we get word that each member of the class we expect to sign is in, we’ll inform you. As with any signing period, we’ll stay on top of any surprises as well.

Here’s where things stand so far when it comes to Ohio State and the early signing period for the 2023 class. We’ll update you throughout the day as things change.

Malik Hartford, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 175 pounds

From | Lakota West | West Chester, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 10 S and No. 162 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Austin Siereveld, Offensive Lineman

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 320 pounds

From | Lakota East | Middletown, Ohio

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 12 interior OL and No. 247 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Luke Montgomery, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 270 pounds

From | Findlay | Findlay, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 4 OT and No. 45 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Kayden McDonald, Defensive Lineman

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 310 pounds

From | North Gwinnett | Suwanee, Georgia

247Sports Composite | No. 38 DL and No. 277 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Joshua Padilla, Interior Offensive Lineman

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 265 pounds

From | Wayne | Dayton, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 10 interior OL and No. 217 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Brandon Innis, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 190 pounds

From | American Heritage | Hollywood, Florida

247Sports Composite | No. 4 WR and No. 29 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Noah Rogers, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds

From | Rolesville | Rolesville, North Carolina

247Sports Composite | No. 9 WR and No. 50 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Will Smith Jr., Defensive Tackle

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds

From | Dublin Coffman | Dublin, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 36 DL and No. 260 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Bryson Rodgers, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds

From | Wiregrass Ranch | Wesley Chapel, Florida

247Sports Composite | No. 45 WR and No. 325 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Miles Walker, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds

From | Brunswick School | Greenwich, Connecticut

247Sports Composite | No. 34 OT and No. 485 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Jelani Thurman, Tight End

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 230 pounds

From | Langston Hughes | Fairburn, Georgia

247Sports Composite | No. 2 TE and No. 99 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Jermaine Matthews, Cornerback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds

From | Winton Woods | Cincinnati, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 16 CB and No. 136 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Lincoln Kienholz, Quarterback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 185 pounds

From | T.F. Riggs | Pierre, South Dakota

247Sports Composite | No. 14 QB and No. 205 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Jason Moore, Defensive Lineman

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 6 inches, 255 pounds

From | DeMatha Catholic | Hyattsville, Maryland

247Sports Composite | No. 8 DL and No. 65 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Arvell Reese, Linebacker

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 212 pounds

From | Glenville | Cleveland, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 18 LB and No. 197 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Cornerback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 foot, 175 pounds

From | Waxahachie | Waxahachie, Texas

247Sports Composite | No. 8 DB and No. 79 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Cedrick Hawkins, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 165 pounds

From | Cocoa | Titusville, Florida

247Sports Composite | No. 26 safety and No. 284 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 185 pounds

From | IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida

247Sports Composite | No. 10 WR and No. 61 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Joshua Mickens, Edge Rusher

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 foot, 5 inches, 225 pounds

From | Lawrence Central | Indianapolis, Indiana

247Sports Composite | No. 20 Edge and No. 131 overall

Status | SIGNED national letter of intent

Jayden Bonsu, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6-foot, 1-inch, 210-pounds

From | St. Peters Prep | Jersey City, NJ

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 23 rated S and No. 268 overall

Status | Verbally committed. Awaiting National Letter of Intent