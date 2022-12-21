Ohio State football early signing period class of 2023 tracker
Tuesday, Dec. 21, marks the official start of the early signing period and we are here to inform you each time a young man that plays the game of American football inks his name and becomes a part of the Ohio State football brotherhood.
The Buckeyes are expected to bring in a top-five or top-10 national recruiting class for the 2023 cycle once again. It’ll be fast and furious with around 20 or more high school prep players notifying head coach Ryan Day and his staff that they are making good on their pledges and trusting them to be the next step in their football careers on the banks of the Olentangy.
So, check back often, and as we get word that each member of the class we expect to sign is in, we’ll inform you. As with any signing period, we’ll stay on top of any surprises as well.
Here’s where things stand so far when it comes to Ohio State and the early signing period for the 2023 class. We’ll update you throughout the day as things change.
Malik Hartford, Safety
Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 175 pounds
From | Lakota West | West Chester, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 10 S and No. 162 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Austin Siereveld, Offensive Lineman
Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 320 pounds
From | Lakota East | Middletown, Ohio
247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 12 interior OL and No. 247 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Luke Montgomery, Offensive Tackle
Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 270 pounds
From | Findlay | Findlay, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 4 OT and No. 45 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Kayden McDonald, Defensive Lineman
Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 310 pounds
From | North Gwinnett | Suwanee, Georgia
247Sports Composite | No. 38 DL and No. 277 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Joshua Padilla, Interior Offensive Lineman
Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 265 pounds
From | Wayne | Dayton, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 10 interior OL and No. 217 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Brandon Innis, Wide Receiver
Measurables | 6 feet, 190 pounds
From | American Heritage | Hollywood, Florida
247Sports Composite | No. 4 WR and No. 29 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Noah Rogers, Wide Receiver
Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds
From | Rolesville | Rolesville, North Carolina
247Sports Composite | No. 9 WR and No. 50 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Will Smith Jr., Defensive Tackle
Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds
From | Dublin Coffman | Dublin, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 36 DL and No. 260 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Bryson Rodgers, Wide Receiver
Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds
From | Wiregrass Ranch | Wesley Chapel, Florida
247Sports Composite | No. 45 WR and No. 325 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Miles Walker, Offensive Tackle
Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds
From | Brunswick School | Greenwich, Connecticut
247Sports Composite | No. 34 OT and No. 485 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Jelani Thurman, Tight End
Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 230 pounds
From | Langston Hughes | Fairburn, Georgia
247Sports Composite | No. 2 TE and No. 99 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Jermaine Matthews, Cornerback
Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds
From | Winton Woods | Cincinnati, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 16 CB and No. 136 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Lincoln Kienholz, Quarterback
Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 185 pounds
From | T.F. Riggs | Pierre, South Dakota
247Sports Composite | No. 14 QB and No. 205 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Jason Moore, Defensive Lineman
Measurables | 6 feet, 6 inches, 255 pounds
From | DeMatha Catholic | Hyattsville, Maryland
247Sports Composite | No. 8 DL and No. 65 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Arvell Reese, Linebacker
Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 212 pounds
From | Glenville | Cleveland, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 18 LB and No. 197 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Cornerback
Measurables | 6 foot, 175 pounds
From | Waxahachie | Waxahachie, Texas
247Sports Composite | No. 8 DB and No. 79 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Cedrick Hawkins, Safety
Measurables | 6 feet, 165 pounds
From | Cocoa | Titusville, Florida
247Sports Composite | No. 26 safety and No. 284 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver
Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 185 pounds
From | IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida
247Sports Composite | No. 10 WR and No. 61 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Joshua Mickens, Edge Rusher
Measurables | 6 foot, 5 inches, 225 pounds
From | Lawrence Central | Indianapolis, Indiana
247Sports Composite | No. 20 Edge and No. 131 overall
Status | SIGNED national letter of intent
Jayden Bonsu, Safety
Measurables | 6-foot, 1-inch, 210-pounds
From | St. Peters Prep | Jersey City, NJ
247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 23 rated S and No. 268 overall
Status | Verbally committed. Awaiting National Letter of Intent
