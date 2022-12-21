Read full article on original website
Law Enforcement Investigating Christmas Eve Drive-by Shootings in Jackson and Williamson Counties
MARION – A series of drive-by shootings were reported in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale during the early morning hours on Christmas Eve Saturday. Police believe these acts may have been committed by the same person or persons. No injuries have been reported. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich says these...
ISP Investigating Fatal Christmas Day Stabbing in Christopher
CHRISTOPHER – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home in Christopher at the request of the Christopher Police Department. The incident happened on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 15th Street in Christopher.
Friday Fire Destroys Rural Dix Home
DIX – A wood stove or possibly kerosene heaters are being blamed for a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a rural Dix home. As Jefferson Fire firefighters arrived at the home on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix, they found the structure fully involved in flames and starting to collapse.
Two People Killed, Three Hurt In I-57 Jefferson County Crash
Two people from Louisiana are dead and three others are hurt following a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County. State police say two vehicles were traveling on the interstate yesterday when they collided with each other. One of the vehicles left the roadway and overturned several times. Two adults passengers were ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene. The three remaining passengers were hospitalized with injuries and the other vehicle left the scene.
