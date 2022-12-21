Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Bradley’s second grade Santa letters
ROSSTON – These are letters to Santa from Mr. Bradley’s second grade class at NES. for christmas this year i would like a hover board. For christmas this year I would like a apple watch1. From. Kali. Dear Santa,. For Christmas this year I would like a four-wheeler...
arkadelphian.com
Former Sparkman man struck at Oaklawn crosswalk
A Benton man succumbed to injuries suffered from being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy Hot Springs street. Jason Reece Givens, 48, of Benton, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at CHI St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he was taken after being hit on the 2700 block of Central Avenue.
Comments / 0