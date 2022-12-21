ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wish989.com

ISP Investigating Fatal Christmas Day Stabbing in Christopher

CHRISTOPHER – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home in Christopher at the request of the Christopher Police Department. The incident happened on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 15th Street in Christopher.
CHRISTOPHER, IL
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, discusses viruses going around in the Heartland during the holiday season. A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Christmas Eve. New Year's financial goals. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Making financial goals for the new year? Derieck Hodges, with Anchor...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m. An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from several departments were brought in...
CARTERVILLE, IL
wish989.com

Friday Fire Destroys Rural Dix Home

DIX – A wood stove or possibly kerosene heaters are being blamed for a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a rural Dix home. As Jefferson Fire firefighters arrived at the home on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix, they found the structure fully involved in flames and starting to collapse.
DIX, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Christmas Day fight ends in shooting, Paducah man facing murder charges

PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing murder charges following a Christmas evening shooting. Paducah police say they were called to an office building on North H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Christmas day. Detectives say when they arrived, they determined 50-year-old Bobby Tabor and 43-year-old John Sommerfield...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Police urge drivers to stay home because of slick roadways

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are urging drivers to avoid traveling Tuesday morning, December 27 because of icy conditions. Police say the roadways are dangerous. Within two hours during the morning commute, officers responded to six weather-related crashes. Police said streets throughout the city are very slick,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Effingham Radio

Shootings Across Southern Illinois Possibly Linked

Police across southern Illinois are investigating a series of drive-by shootings. The incidents happened across several towns in Williamson County early Saturday morning. Investigators suspect the same person or group of people are responsible. No injuries were reported, but several properties were damaged in the shootings.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Fire put out at Paducah orthodontist office

Fire crews reportedly dealt with a fire this morning at a Paducah orthodontist office on Kentucky Avenue. Earlier reports had the location as the Paducah Women's Clinic, but that has been clarified by the fire department not to be the case. Crews were dispatched before 7 am when witnesses reported...
PADUCAH, KY
FOX2Now

Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
HERRIN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022

A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
ADVANCE, MO
KFVS12

Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Public Information Manager Nicolette Brennan says the team is hoping to fix it without impact to customers. Customers should all still have water as of 3:30...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

