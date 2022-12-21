Read full article on original website
wish989.com
ISP Investigating Fatal Christmas Day Stabbing in Christopher
CHRISTOPHER – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home in Christopher at the request of the Christopher Police Department. The incident happened on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 15th Street in Christopher.
KFVS12
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
wish989.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Christmas Eve Drive-by Shootings in Jackson and Williamson Counties
MARION – A series of drive-by shootings were reported in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale during the early morning hours on Christmas Eve Saturday. Police believe these acts may have been committed by the same person or persons. No injuries have been reported. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich says these...
KFVS12
MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes on I-55 Monday night
Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 7...
KFVS12
Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, discusses viruses going around in the Heartland during the holiday season. A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Christmas Eve. New Year's financial goals. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Making financial goals for the new year? Derieck Hodges, with Anchor...
KFVS12
Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m. An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from several departments were brought in...
wish989.com
Friday Fire Destroys Rural Dix Home
DIX – A wood stove or possibly kerosene heaters are being blamed for a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a rural Dix home. As Jefferson Fire firefighters arrived at the home on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix, they found the structure fully involved in flames and starting to collapse.
wpsdlocal6.com
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson County to contact them. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the shootings occured in the early-morning hours of Christmas Eve. No injuries...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas Day fight ends in shooting, Paducah man facing murder charges
PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing murder charges following a Christmas evening shooting. Paducah police say they were called to an office building on North H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Christmas day. Detectives say when they arrived, they determined 50-year-old Bobby Tabor and 43-year-old John Sommerfield...
kbsi23.com
Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police urge drivers to stay home because of slick roadways
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are urging drivers to avoid traveling Tuesday morning, December 27 because of icy conditions. Police say the roadways are dangerous. Within two hours during the morning commute, officers responded to six weather-related crashes. Police said streets throughout the city are very slick,...
Effingham Radio
Police across southern Illinois are investigating a series of drive-by shootings. The incidents happened across several towns in Williamson County early Saturday morning. Investigators suspect the same person or group of people are responsible. No injuries were reported, but several properties were damaged in the shootings.
wpsdlocal6.com
Undercover narcotics investigation leads to 3 arrests at Missouri general store, police say
SCOTT CITY, MO — Three people are facing felony charges after an undercover drug investigation led to their arrests at a Casey's General Store in Missouri, the Scott City Police Department says. According to a Monday release from the police department, officers recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine —...
westkentuckystar.com
Fire put out at Paducah orthodontist office
Fire crews reportedly dealt with a fire this morning at a Paducah orthodontist office on Kentucky Avenue. Earlier reports had the location as the Paducah Women's Clinic, but that has been clarified by the fire department not to be the case. Crews were dispatched before 7 am when witnesses reported...
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
KFVS12
Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrests two for Woodlawn armed robbery
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two teens in connection with an armed robbery with a handgun that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the trailer park in the 200 block of Casey Avenue in Woodlawn. 18-year-old Tymaree Ortiz-Turner of Mt. Vernon and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested after sheriff’s...
KFVS12
Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Public Information Manager Nicolette Brennan says the team is hoping to fix it without impact to customers. Customers should all still have water as of 3:30...
