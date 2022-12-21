Read full article on original website
mycentraloregon.com
La Pine Manger Catches Fire Early Christmas Eve
A manger housing a goat caught fire in La Pine early Christmas eve damaging a home. According to La Pine Fire Chief Mike Supkis, the manger was built from plywood and straw and caught fire from an electrical heater. The fire was first reported 23 minutes after midnight at 56170 Gothard Way in the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District.
mycentraloregon.com
Highway 20 East Of Sisters Reopens
As of 7:30 p.m. U.S. 20 is now open east of Sisters following an earlier crash. U.S. 20 was closed from the junction with OR 126 in Sisters to the intersection with Cloverdale Road due to a crash. Detour route was used Cloverdale Road to OR 126 to U.S. 20. Expect delays and watch for emergency responders in the area.
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Fire & Rescue Looks At Next 5 Years
Redmond Fire & Rescue invites residents to a virtual Town Hall meeting to discuss the services they provide. RF&R has contracted with a consultant to provide a Strategic Plan. This study will help to guide the District’s efforts on your behalf for the next five years. “We need your...
mycentraloregon.com
Sisters Woman Dies in Hwy 20 Crash
A 38-year-old Sisters woman died after the car she was a passenger in slid off Highway 20 and struck a tree. Maria Aviles Tapiam was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was transported to St. Charles in Bend with minor injuries. According to Oregon State Police, a gold Suzuki...
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Wins E-Bike Rebate Program
The City won a $150,000 Mobility Grant from Pacific Power to fund a rebate program to help low-income households in Bend purchase electric bicycles. The electric bike (e-bike) instant rebate program will provide a rebate of $2,000 each to 75 qualified transportation-disadvantaged, low-income households in Bend to be used toward the purchase of an e-bike. To quality, applicants must be considered low-income and live within Pacific Power territory in Bend.
mycentraloregon.com
Finalists Chosen For Bend Park & Rec Seats
Bend Park and Recreation District’s board meeting, seven applicants were selected as finalists for the vacant board positions. Due to resignations by Ariel Méndez and Jason Kropf, there are two board positions to be filled by appointment. The appointed board members will complete the terms of service that end on June 30, 2023 (with seats on the election ballot in May 2023).
