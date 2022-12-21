As of 7:30 p.m. U.S. 20 is now open east of Sisters following an earlier crash. U.S. 20 was closed from the junction with OR 126 in Sisters to the intersection with Cloverdale Road due to a crash. Detour route was used Cloverdale Road to OR 126 to U.S. 20. Expect delays and watch for emergency responders in the area.

