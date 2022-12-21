(Stillwater, MN) -- A candlelight vigil Monday night at the historic Lift Bridge in Stillwater to remember 20-year-old George Musser. The U-W River Falls student's body was found Christmas night about a mile-and-a-half from where he was last seen at a downtown bar early the morning before. Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller said there was no indication of foul play, but he wouldn't want to speculate where Musser was going or what his intentions were -- and said where his body was found was not really on his way back home. A representative of the family said Musser's wallet was found near an adjacent restaurant where his vehicle was parked, and the keys were found near a dumpster. Musser's death remains under investigation.

STILLWATER, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO