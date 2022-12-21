ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

talkbusiness.net

You had best get reengaged with your business, and fast

I went by my friend Burt Hanna’s new candle factory in Fayetteville the other day. Since he was kind enough to read a draft copy of my new book, “Confessions of an Entrepreneur,” and write a testimonial for it, I wanted to give him a signed copy when it came out in print.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Three promoted to Executive Vice President

STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three long-time employees to the role of Executive Vice President. Kelly Houghton will serve as EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Greg Connell will serve as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer and Christy Malahy will serve as EVP, Chief Financial Officer.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Christmas Day 2-alarm fire in Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just before 11 a.m. Christmas morning Fayetteville Fire were alerted to a structure fire on Spring Street in the Downtown Fayetteville area. A second alarm was sounded for more apparatus and manpower to assist as flames were visible and temps were in the low 20s. “Initial...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions

A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Fort Smith police searching for missing man

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is seeking assistance in locating 67-year-old Danny Cheery who was reported missing by family members on Dec. 24, 2022. According to a post by FSPD, Cheery was last seen around 9 a.m. wearing the red flannel pictured with a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KOCO

Inmate who escaped from Arkansas detention center found in Oklahoma

Authorities found an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas detention center in eastern Oklahoma. The inmate escaped from the Crawford County Detention Center near Fort Smith through a duct vent last month. Law enforcement found the man on Christmas Eve in LeFlore County. He is being detained at the LeFlore...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Reminder: Fayetteville residents get four extra trash bag pickups each year

Fayetteville trash and recycling customers with curbside pickup service can place up to four extra bags outside their bins to be collected each year. The extra bag allotments are typically used during the holidays when people have more trash than will fit into their curbside containers, but those extra bags can be placed next to the bins anytime throughout the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

