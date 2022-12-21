Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
You had best get reengaged with your business, and fast
I went by my friend Burt Hanna’s new candle factory in Fayetteville the other day. Since he was kind enough to read a draft copy of my new book, “Confessions of an Entrepreneur,” and write a testimonial for it, I wanted to give him a signed copy when it came out in print.
waldronnews.com
Tyson Foods consolidating headquarters in Arkansas, many workers refusing to relocate
HOPE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is consolidating its headquarters in Springdale, Ark. in early 2023 and hundreds of workers are refusing to relocate. Approximately 1,000 corporate employees working in the prepared foods, beef and pork units in Chicago; Downers Grove, Ill.; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, who comprise two of Tyson’s largest business divisions.
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fire damages commercial building in downtown Fayetteville on Christmas morning
A fire broke out on Christmas morning at a commercial building that’s home to several businesses in downtown Fayetteville. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 241 W. Spring St. at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, according to city dispatch logs. Crews first reported heavy smoke upon arrival, but flames soon...
Boil order issued for some James Fork Water Regional Water customers in Sebastian Co.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for residents in Greenwood due to cold weather and customer consumption. According to a release from James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water yesterday, Dec. 25. Residents in the areas of Sugarloaf and the Lanes of...
Rescue groups team up to house animals after broken pipe left Springdale shelter without water and electricity
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Over 60 animals housed at the Springdale Animal Shelter have been moved and placed at various local shelters after a broken pipe left the facility without water and electricity. The broken pipe was caused by recent winter weather which brought freezing temperatures and snow into the...
Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority shuts off water to Charleston customers
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority is shutting the water off for customers in Charleston for Monday night, Dec. 26. The utility company says it contacted Logan and Sebastian County Emergency Management, but they do not have any "Hippos" available at this time. Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority says...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Three promoted to Executive Vice President
STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three long-time employees to the role of Executive Vice President. Kelly Houghton will serve as EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Greg Connell will serve as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer and Christy Malahy will serve as EVP, Chief Financial Officer.
koamnewsnow.com
Christmas Day 2-alarm fire in Downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just before 11 a.m. Christmas morning Fayetteville Fire were alerted to a structure fire on Spring Street in the Downtown Fayetteville area. A second alarm was sounded for more apparatus and manpower to assist as flames were visible and temps were in the low 20s. “Initial...
Search underway for Christmas Day shooting that left one injured in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 25. The shooting took place at around 12 p.m. near the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue. Police say there is currently one victim who was...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Fort Smith shooting leaves one injured
Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting near North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue intersection.
talkbusiness.net
$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions
A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
Fort Smith police searching for missing man
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is seeking assistance in locating 67-year-old Danny Cheery who was reported missing by family members on Dec. 24, 2022. According to a post by FSPD, Cheery was last seen around 9 a.m. wearing the red flannel pictured with a...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 24.
KOCO
Inmate who escaped from Arkansas detention center found in Oklahoma
Authorities found an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas detention center in eastern Oklahoma. The inmate escaped from the Crawford County Detention Center near Fort Smith through a duct vent last month. Law enforcement found the man on Christmas Eve in LeFlore County. He is being detained at the LeFlore...
There's No Way Around It, Razorback Fans Couldn't Care Less About the Liberty Bowl
Whether it's bitterness about the season's end, disinterest in Kansas, lack of appeal in Memphis, or just basketball season, Arkansas fans are openly avoiding the game
fayettevilleflyer.com
Reminder: Fayetteville residents get four extra trash bag pickups each year
Fayetteville trash and recycling customers with curbside pickup service can place up to four extra bags outside their bins to be collected each year. The extra bag allotments are typically used during the holidays when people have more trash than will fit into their curbside containers, but those extra bags can be placed next to the bins anytime throughout the year.
news9.com
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
