Early signing day is here. A look at where Midlands football players are headed

A look at where Columbia-area high school football players are headed for college as part of the early NCAA signing period for football. The early period ends Friday.

This list will be updated during the day. (x- denotes will enroll in January).

AC Flora

Ben Holmes, Wofford

Kendarious Kinard, Charleston Southern

Chris Lofton, James Madison

Airport

x-Apollos Cook, Duke

Brookland-Cayce

Reed Charpia, NC State (Was at Laurinburg JC)

Tanner Staton, Elon

Camden

x-Shymeik Jones, Duke

x-Xzavier McLeod, South Carolina

Chapin

Max Drag, Appalachian State

Dutch Fork

Jarvis Green, Clemson

Landon Danley, Virginia

Tyrik McDaniel, Indiana (Played last year at Independence CC)

Chandler Perry, Charleston Southern

Elijah Spencer, Minnesota (Played last year at Charlotte)

Fairfield Central

Donovan Watkins, TBA

Lower Richland

Nate Branch, East Carolina

Ridge View

Zion Agnew, East Carolina

x-Chris Lawson, Appalachian State

Tracy Stephens, Marshall

Spring Valley

Kendall Williams, Gardner-Webb

Westwood

Montre Miller, West Virginia (Played last year at Kent State)

Brookland-Cayce QB Tanner Staton signed to play football at Elon on Dec. 21, 2022 Submitted Photo

Ridge View receivers Zion Agnew, left, and Chris Lawson signed their letters of intnent on Dec. 21, 2022. Ron Cole Media Photo