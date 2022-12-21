Early signing day is here. A look at where Midlands football players are headed
A look at where Columbia-area high school football players are headed for college as part of the early NCAA signing period for football. The early period ends Friday.
This list will be updated during the day. (x- denotes will enroll in January).
AC Flora
Ben Holmes, Wofford
Kendarious Kinard, Charleston Southern
Chris Lofton, James Madison
Airport
x-Apollos Cook, Duke
Brookland-Cayce
Reed Charpia, NC State (Was at Laurinburg JC)
Tanner Staton, Elon
Camden
x-Shymeik Jones, Duke
x-Xzavier McLeod, South Carolina
Chapin
Max Drag, Appalachian State
Dutch Fork
Jarvis Green, Clemson
Landon Danley, Virginia
Tyrik McDaniel, Indiana (Played last year at Independence CC)
Chandler Perry, Charleston Southern
Elijah Spencer, Minnesota (Played last year at Charlotte)
Fairfield Central
Donovan Watkins, TBA
Lower Richland
Nate Branch, East Carolina
Ridge View
Zion Agnew, East Carolina
x-Chris Lawson, Appalachian State
Tracy Stephens, Marshall
Spring Valley
Kendall Williams, Gardner-Webb
Westwood
Montre Miller, West Virginia (Played last year at Kent State)
