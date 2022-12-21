ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Early signing day is here. A look at where Midlands football players are headed

By Lou Bezjak
The State
The State
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3228Iv_0jq2XqAk00

A look at where Columbia-area high school football players are headed for college as part of the early NCAA signing period for football. The early period ends Friday.

This list will be updated during the day. (x- denotes will enroll in January).

AC Flora

Ben Holmes, Wofford

Kendarious Kinard, Charleston Southern

Chris Lofton, James Madison

Airport

x-Apollos Cook, Duke

Brookland-Cayce

Reed Charpia, NC State (Was at Laurinburg JC)

Tanner Staton, Elon

Camden

x-Shymeik Jones, Duke

x-Xzavier McLeod, South Carolina

Chapin

Max Drag, Appalachian State

Dutch Fork

Jarvis Green, Clemson

Landon Danley, Virginia

Tyrik McDaniel, Indiana (Played last year at Independence CC)

Chandler Perry, Charleston Southern

Elijah Spencer, Minnesota (Played last year at Charlotte)

Fairfield Central

Donovan Watkins, TBA

Lower Richland

Nate Branch, East Carolina

Ridge View

Zion Agnew, East Carolina

x-Chris Lawson, Appalachian State

Tracy Stephens, Marshall

Spring Valley

Kendall Williams, Gardner-Webb

Westwood

Montre Miller, West Virginia (Played last year at Kent State)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er1JA_0jq2XqAk00
Brookland-Cayce QB Tanner Staton signed to play football at Elon on Dec. 21, 2022 Submitted Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzbpc_0jq2XqAk00
Ridge View receivers Zion Agnew, left, and Chris Lawson signed their letters of intnent on Dec. 21, 2022. Ron Cole Media Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bcif9_0jq2XqAk00
Camden defensive end Shymeik Jones signed a letter of intent with Georgia Tech and Xzavier McLeod signed with South Carolina. Submitted Photos

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks schedule for Gator Bowl

The South Carolina football players, coaches and support staff will have the chance to spend part of their Christmas with their families but that night, it is time to get back to work to finish off the 2022 season. The Gamecocks (8-4) will reconvene in Jacksonville, Fla. to begin preparation for the Gator Bowl at 6 p.m. on December 25.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
13K+
Followers
415
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy