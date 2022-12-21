Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Speed believed to be factor in fatal snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man is dead after crashing his snowmobile in South Branch Township in Wexford County Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police identified the man as 55-year-old Greg Longbrake of Elkhart, Indiana, and said it happened on Trail 6 near South 7 Road. Troopers said they...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Fort Wayne man dies from hypothermia
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported a Fort Wayne resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions. The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
wfft.com
Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
WNDU
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man accused of holding up IHOP with knife and ax on Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fort Wayne have arrested a man accused of robbing a pancake restaurant armed with a knife and ax on Christmas Eve. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to an armed robbery at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.
wfft.com
Police arrest man accused of robbing Fort Wayne IHOP with axe, knife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Fort Wayne IHOP on Christmas Eve with an axe and a knife. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 12:54 p.m. Saturday at the IHOP on 4403 Coldwater Road. A caller told dispatchers that a...
abc57.com
One dead, one injured following semi vs. vehicle collision on County Road 18
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a semi vs. vehicle collision on Thursday at 9:02 p.m. on County Road 18, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The vehicles involved included a 2008 Nissan Altima and a 2019 Peterbilt Semi. The Nissan was driven by a 20-year-old...
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
WOWO News
Woman in life-threatening condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at N. Clinton St. and Spy Run from North Side High School. A woman was driving southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound van....
WANE-TV
Crash at Clinton, Spy Run leaves woman in ‘very serious’ condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wednesday morning crash north of downtown left one woman in “critical to life-threatening” condition, according to police. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue extended around 10:10 a.m. Police told a WANE 15...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
Albion man sentenced: Meth, a gun and a police chase
29-year-old Anthony Linn of Albion, Indiana, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm offenses.
WANE-TV
Allen County moves from Travel Advisory to Travel Watch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Travel Status of Allen County has changed from an Advisory to a Watch. According to Bernie Beier, Director of the Allen County Department of Homeland Security, “County Highway and City Street crews have been battling the high winds, cold temperatures, and blowing snow for nearly 24 hours now. Their efforts have allowed roads to become passable, yet still ice covered, slick and hazardous. Motorists have been able to travel using caution throughout the day. Crews will be stopping for the day. The continued cold temperatures, wind and blowing snow are making their efforts ineffective now. As the plows stop and the winds continue, expect travel condition to deteriorate over the next few hours.“
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
WATCH LIVE: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
WANE 15 Anchor Sierra Tufts and Videographer Danielle Hough show you driving conditions around Fort Wayne as high winds and dangerously cold temps grip the area following several inches of snowfall.
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Comments / 0