Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Five suspects in Mall of America murder in court Tuesday
(Bloomington, MN) -- Five suspects in Friday night's fatal shooting at the Mall of America are expected to appear in court today (Tuesday) on second-degree murder charges. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says they believe the gunman is in custody but are looking for another possible suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Three of the suspects are 17 years old and two are age 18. Hodges says no one is cooperating with the investigation.
willmarradio.com
Person killed, firefighter hurt in North Minneapolis fire
(Minneapolis, MN) -- One person is dead and a firefighter is hospitalized after a Christmas Eve fire in north Minneapolis. Crews were called to a vacant two-and-a-half story duplex on fire Saturday morning. Firefighters located a person on the first floor and carried them out of the building, but the victim died at the scene. Officials say a firefighter fell through a hole that burned through to the basement and was rescued. The firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition with second- and third-degree burns. No word yet on a cause.
willmarradio.com
Candlelight vigil held for man found dead in Stillwater Christmas night
(Stillwater, MN) -- A candlelight vigil Monday night at the historic Lift Bridge in Stillwater to remember 20-year-old George Musser. The U-W River Falls student's body was found Christmas night about a mile-and-a-half from where he was last seen at a downtown bar early the morning before. Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller said there was no indication of foul play, but he wouldn't want to speculate where Musser was going or what his intentions were -- and said where his body was found was not really on his way back home. A representative of the family said Musser's wallet was found near an adjacent restaurant where his vehicle was parked, and the keys were found near a dumpster. Musser's death remains under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Five arrested in connection with murder at The Mall of America
(Bloomington, MN) -- The man shot and killed Friday night at the Mall of America is identified as 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-old suspects were arrested in St. Louis Park and he believes they have the person who is responsible for murdering the victim in custody. He says they're still searching for at least more suspect. There was reportedly an altercation involving nine people before shots were fired inside the Nordstrom store.
willmarradio.com
Body of college student found near Stillwater
(Stillwater, MN) -- A tragic ending to the search for a missing college student from Stillwater. Police say 20-year-old George Musser was found dead around 7 p-m on Christmas in Baytown Township. The Minnesota B-C-A issued a missing person alert for Musser on Saturday night. He was last seen leaving a bar in downtown Stillwater around 2 a-m Saturday. Officers say the case remains under investigation and they are not releasing any other information at this time. Musser was a recent graduate of Stillwater Area High School and had been commuting to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
willmarradio.com
Twin Cities airport crowded with frustrated travelers after flights cancelled or delayed
(Minneapolis, MN) -- People traveling out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport continue to face flight cancellations and delays. As of yesterday evening, 105 flights had been canceled in the past 24 hours. Hundreds more were delayed. Videos shared on social media show a packed airport with countless frustrated travelers. MSP isn't the only airport experiencing high volumes this holiday week -- nationally, thousands of flights have been delayed.
willmarradio.com
Gophers in New York for Pinstripe Bowl
(New York, NY) -- The University of Minnesota football team arrived in New York City yesterday in preparation for Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The 8-4 Golden Gophers take on the 7-5 Syracuse Orange in a 1 P-M game. Gopher senior safety Tyler Nubin says he and the team is excited to be in New York and are ready for Thursday's game. He says they have had extra practices to prepare for their opponent and that makes them a dangerous team.
Comments / 0