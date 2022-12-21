Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gretchen Whitmer kidnap ringleader, Adam Fox, sentenced to 16 years
The ringleader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adam Fox, 39, appeared in front of US District Court Judge Richard Jonker on Tuesday. Earlier this year he was found guilty of planning to abduct Ms Whitmer from her holiday...
BBC
Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov dies in Indian hotel fall
Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov has been found dead at an Indian hotel, two days after a friend died during the same trip. They were visiting the eastern state of Odisha and the millionaire, who was also a local politician, had just celebrated his birthday at the hotel. Antov was...
BBC
Ukraine war: My nights are peaceful at last, after trauma of air raids
When Russia invaded her country, Veronica Ahafonova played piano to drown out the sound of the explosions. We first met the teenager in March when she and her mother were fleeing Kharkiv as refugees, leaving behind everything they knew. They were living in the dark in an overcrowded motel with the curtains shut tight in the hope that Russian bomber planes wouldn't see the building.
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
BBC
Gambia officer Sanna Fadera's sister denies he plotted coup attempt
A sister of the alleged ringleader of a failed coup attempt in The Gambia has called for his release, saying he was not involved in any plot to topple President Adama Barrow's government. Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera was arrested a week ago after the government accused him of masterminding an...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
Comments / 0