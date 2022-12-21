Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Jack’s Hardware among buildings facing demolition for new Ann Arbor high-rise
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise development is proposed in Ann Arbor near the intersection of State and Packard streets, a stone’s throw from the University of Michigan. Pending approval by City Council, plans call for tearing down Jack’s Hardware and several surrounding buildings, including a row of century-old houses on State Street, to make way for a new 14-story building with ground-floor retail space and about 360 apartments geared toward UM students.
whmi.com
Downtown Brighton Restaurant, Bar Scene Evolves
The ever-changing restaurant and pub scene in downtown Brighton continues to evolve. These days, it seems like no sooner does one place open than another opens or changes ownership. Five of the most recent changes involve new ownership with a name change. Another merely involves an ownership change while retaining the same name. Still another is a planned microbrewery.
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
New automotive club coming to Howell: What to know
Ever dreamed of being able to spend a weekend with just you and your fancy ride? Poof. That dream just came true. Michigan is getting a 273-acre automotive club. Motorsports Gateway Howell starts construction Jan. 9, according to a news release. The location is 1 mile from downtown Howell, and it fronts the north side of Interstate 96 and to the east of Highway D19.
10 ways Michigan’s shift in power could advance Ann Arbor’s agenda
ANN ARBOR, MI — With Democrats controlling both the Michigan Legislature and governor’s office for the first time in four decades come January, Ann Arbor officials are eyeing it as a big opportunity to make progress on city goals. Ann Arbor’s legislative priorities for many years have been...
1240 WJIM
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
WNEM
Officials: Several residents without water due to main break
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that several mid-Michigan residents remain without water as crews continue to repair a break on a private line. The city of Owosso said Saturday that it has been investigating a water main break discovered on a line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. Officials...
These businesses opened in Ypsilanti in 2022
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti welcomed 10 new businesses in 2022. From historic buildings gaining new life with pizza restaurants to a new café, these are the businesses that came onto the Ypsilanti scene this year.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Liberty Street: The street from State to Maynard streets will deal with full closure starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. This closure will allow Corby Energy to work on an electrical crossing on behalf of DTE Energy.
From tartufo pizza to fish and chips, these 5 Ann Arbor restaurant dishes top the list for 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI - This list might be the height of self-indulgence. Highlighting all the ways I have indulged in the Ann Arbor food scene since this summer. It has been my highly fortunate duty since June to eat some of my favorite dishes throughout Washtenaw County and provide a weekly report to you, the reader. It has hardly been blood, sweat and tears, other than flop sweat from an especially spicy rib bowl or tears of joy from loaded pulled pork nachos.
Genesee Valley Center closed until further notice due to water main break
FLINT TWP., MI – A popular mid-Michigan shopping mall will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a water main break, mall management said this weekend. Officials with the Genesee Valley Center, 3341 S. Linden Rd. in Flint Township, announced in a Sunday, Dec. 25, Facebook post that the mall will be closed until further notice due to a water main break in the mall.
WILX-TV
Crews respond to a water main break in Lansing at South Washington
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were called around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a water main break in a Lansing building at 2025 South Washington. This is near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope Avenue. News 10 is at the scene. Police told News 10 that there are...
A look at more than $94M in Ann Arbor Public Schools bond projects
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has been busy working on a wide range of facility improvements since the passing of a bond in 2019. As the district looks ahead to an ambitious second phase of its capital bond construction projects that include major building renovations and the construction of new elementary school buildings in the coming years, much has been done through the end of 2022.
michiganradio.org
A Michigan nonprofit provides ‘Fresh Start’ for people living with mental illness
Starting in January, the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Fresh Start will open its doors to more people experiencing mental health illnesses in Washtenaw County. Fresh Start uses a “clubhouse” model to provide non-clinical services to people needing, or who have needed, mental health services. It was a part of the extended services offered through Washtenaw Community Mental Health services, and was originally a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services program.
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
Here are the 33 recreational marijuana licenses issued by Detroit
The City of Detroit finally issued recreational marijuana licenses to nearly three dozen businesses this week. It comes after a years-long battle over recreational marijuana in the city.
wlen.com
Monroe County Hires New Sheriff Deputy
Monroe County, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced the hiring of deputy Sheriff Paul Meyers to the Department. Meyers served in the U.S. Army for over 17 years with 14 years of Active duty including deployments to Iraq and Turkey. Before joining the department, Meyers worked for the University of Michigan Health System as a security officer.
Christmas package containing frankincense and myrrh prompts bomb squad investigation
JACKSON, MI – A bomb squad technician was called to a Jackson home to check a suspicious package that was later revealed to contain religious gifts for the Christmas holiday. Police were called Saturday, Dec. 24, to a home in the 1200 block of W. Washington Avenue for a...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0