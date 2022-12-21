ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC Sports

The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Kevin O’Connell Hints More Playing Time for 2 Vikings Defenders

The Vikings entered the final three games of the year with an already secured NFC North championship and a clinched playoff berth. Kevin O’Connell’s team has done all of that in his first season at the helm. The head coach turned the organization around in one offseason from an underachieving 8-9 team to a team that is extremely hard to beat, as only three of the opponents have done so.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Is #1 Seed Still in Play for Vikings?

Saturday’s afternoon action saw Dallas host Philadelphia and San Francisco host Washington. All four teams are currently in playoff position, and both of these matchups may very well be playoff previews. So, what happened in these games, and what do the results mean for Minnesota?. Is #1 Seed Still...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back

The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Derwin James ejected from MNF for vicious hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin

Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the second quarter, Colts quarterback Nick Foles floated a pass to Dulin in the flat. Before Dulin could turn upfield, James came flying in and led with his helmet as he delivered a shot to Dulin's head to break up the pass.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Likelihood Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson breaks record

The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are coming off back-to-back dramatic wins. Inching them closer to a top two seed, with the top still very much in play following a Philadelphia Eagles loss. A huge credit of which goes to soon-to-be All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Who continues to break records, including the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders

The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game

The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season

SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Who will be the Patriots' OC in 2023? NFL coaches share predictions

The New England Patriots' top priority this offseason should be finding a new offensive coordinator. That much is evident after watching offensive line coach/senior football advisor Matt Patricia -- who had no experience calling offensive plays entering 2022 -- oversee a disorganized Patriots offense and the troubling regression of second-year quarterback Mac Jones.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Mac Jones fined for controversial block on Eli Apple

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly will face discipline for his low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Jones will be fined $11,139 by the NFL. The second-year QB will officially be notified of the fine on Tuesday or Wednesday. Jones' low block...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Whitner argues 49ers are Purdy's team even if Jimmy G returns

Should Jimmy Garoppolo recover from his broken foot while the 49ers still are in the playoffs, would the veteran quarterback take back the reins from rookie Brock Purdy?. NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner says no way. "Word on the street is Jimmy Garoppolo's about to get out of a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

