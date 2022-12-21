Read full article on original website
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Kevin O’Connell Hints More Playing Time for 2 Vikings Defenders
The Vikings entered the final three games of the year with an already secured NFC North championship and a clinched playoff berth. Kevin O’Connell’s team has done all of that in his first season at the helm. The head coach turned the organization around in one offseason from an underachieving 8-9 team to a team that is extremely hard to beat, as only three of the opponents have done so.
‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander
Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
Is #1 Seed Still in Play for Vikings?
Saturday’s afternoon action saw Dallas host Philadelphia and San Francisco host Washington. All four teams are currently in playoff position, and both of these matchups may very well be playoff previews. So, what happened in these games, and what do the results mean for Minnesota?. Is #1 Seed Still...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson...
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
J.J. Watt announces retirement, says Sunday was “My last ever NFL home game”
J.J. Watt is calling it a career. Watt wrote on Twitter this morning that Sunday’s game in Arizona was the first game his son ever attended and will be the last home game of his career. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote....
Derwin James ejected from MNF for vicious hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the second quarter, Colts quarterback Nick Foles floated a pass to Dulin in the flat. Before Dulin could turn upfield, James came flying in and led with his helmet as he delivered a shot to Dulin's head to break up the pass.
3 things we learned from Vikings win over Giants
Yesterday, the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants in another thrilling victory as kicker Greg Joseph hit a Vikings-record 61-yard field goal as time expired. With this victory, the Vikings moved to 12-3 on the season and kept themselves in the driver’s seat to secure the second seed in the NFC.
Likelihood Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson breaks record
The Minnesota Vikings (12-3) are coming off back-to-back dramatic wins. Inching them closer to a top two seed, with the top still very much in play following a Philadelphia Eagles loss. A huge credit of which goes to soon-to-be All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Who continues to break records, including the...
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game
The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18
The NFL will have one primetime game on Saturday night in Week 18, and an unlikely contest has emerged as a potential option. The post 1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season
SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
Who will be the Patriots' OC in 2023? NFL coaches share predictions
The New England Patriots' top priority this offseason should be finding a new offensive coordinator. That much is evident after watching offensive line coach/senior football advisor Matt Patricia -- who had no experience calling offensive plays entering 2022 -- oversee a disorganized Patriots offense and the troubling regression of second-year quarterback Mac Jones.
Report: Mac Jones fined for controversial block on Eli Apple
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly will face discipline for his low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Jones will be fined $11,139 by the NFL. The second-year QB will officially be notified of the fine on Tuesday or Wednesday. Jones' low block...
Whitner argues 49ers are Purdy's team even if Jimmy G returns
Should Jimmy Garoppolo recover from his broken foot while the 49ers still are in the playoffs, would the veteran quarterback take back the reins from rookie Brock Purdy?. NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner says no way. "Word on the street is Jimmy Garoppolo's about to get out of a...
