ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

National Signing Day Profile: David Clement

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AU85N_0jq2XRIh00

Player : David Clement

Position : Tight End

Height/Weight : 6-7, 265 lbs

School : Christian Brothers Academy (NY)

Notable Offers : Boston College

Quote : "I didn't want to wait after my second time on campus," Clement said. "I got to see what it's really about. More great conversations with coach Babers and coach Anae. They really made me feel like I was family. That I would be a part of a team and that's what I really wanted."

Evaluation : "I think playing both ways with d-line, I think that's helped him from an offensive standpoint," CBS head coach Bob Burns said. "From the blocking and his aggressiveness to physicality. He plays defensive end, but he plays the 4-i technique which is the inside shade of the tackle, more like a defensive tackle. I think that's helped him. I didn't get a feel for what he's capable of until later in the year. He busts my chops all the time that he didn't get enough targets last year. It was a whole feeling it out process to see what we were going to be capable of doing and who were our best guys on offense to see who needs to get touches consistently. I honestly think that the sky's the limit, I really do. I don't he's done growing, first of all. His father was 6-9 and he's got an older brother who is two years older than him and is also 6-9. I find it hard to believe that he's done growing, plus his mom is 6-1.

"The funny thing about the whole scenario is I was interest in Virginia's offense from last year. My quarterback is a good player too. He's a little bit more of a runner than he is a thrower. I heard that Virginia had some unique things they were doing with empty formations, two tight ends and running the ball with the quarterback. So I used some resources to get some Virginia film and I started breaking it down. Coach Anae called me on the phone and I was like, this is kind of coincidental that he was the offensive coordinator at Virginia last year and now he's recruiting my tight end. Based upon the stuff that he did last year at Virginia, David can fit into that very well. He's extremely athletic for a kid that's his size. The crazy thing is he catches the basketball so well, but there's a few scenarios where he's a little uncomfortable, in certain positions, catching the football. But we're working on that."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

Related
AllSyracue

Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Syracuse and Minnesota square off in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday. All Syracuse caught up with Ryan Burns of Gopher Illustrated to get the inside scoop on the Orange's opponent.  Q: Who do you expect to start at QB? What are his strengths and weaknesses? Burns: I expect Athan ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Seth Henigan helps Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — The First Responder Bowl provided both a homecoming and redemption for Memphis sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan Henigan threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Eddie Lewis — and Jeyvon Ducker ran for two scores to help Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 on Tuesday. The Tigers’ regular-season finale was a 34-31 loss to SMU in the same stadium, when Henigan — from about 70 miles north of Dallas in Denton — threw an interception into the end zone on the final play. “Seth’s going back home; is he going to have flashbacks?” Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. “To see him come out and do what he did statistically today and lead our team to victory was huge.”
LOGAN, UT
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy