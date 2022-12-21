National Signing Day Profile: David Clement

Player : David Clement

Position : Tight End

Height/Weight : 6-7, 265 lbs

School : Christian Brothers Academy (NY)

Notable Offers : Boston College

Quote : "I didn't want to wait after my second time on campus," Clement said. "I got to see what it's really about. More great conversations with coach Babers and coach Anae. They really made me feel like I was family. That I would be a part of a team and that's what I really wanted."

Evaluation : "I think playing both ways with d-line, I think that's helped him from an offensive standpoint," CBS head coach Bob Burns said. "From the blocking and his aggressiveness to physicality. He plays defensive end, but he plays the 4-i technique which is the inside shade of the tackle, more like a defensive tackle. I think that's helped him. I didn't get a feel for what he's capable of until later in the year. He busts my chops all the time that he didn't get enough targets last year. It was a whole feeling it out process to see what we were going to be capable of doing and who were our best guys on offense to see who needs to get touches consistently. I honestly think that the sky's the limit, I really do. I don't he's done growing, first of all. His father was 6-9 and he's got an older brother who is two years older than him and is also 6-9. I find it hard to believe that he's done growing, plus his mom is 6-1.

"The funny thing about the whole scenario is I was interest in Virginia's offense from last year. My quarterback is a good player too. He's a little bit more of a runner than he is a thrower. I heard that Virginia had some unique things they were doing with empty formations, two tight ends and running the ball with the quarterback. So I used some resources to get some Virginia film and I started breaking it down. Coach Anae called me on the phone and I was like, this is kind of coincidental that he was the offensive coordinator at Virginia last year and now he's recruiting my tight end. Based upon the stuff that he did last year at Virginia, David can fit into that very well. He's extremely athletic for a kid that's his size. The crazy thing is he catches the basketball so well, but there's a few scenarios where he's a little uncomfortable, in certain positions, catching the football. But we're working on that."

