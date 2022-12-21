2023 OL Ian Reed Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 OL Ian Reed has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

2023 OL Ian Reed has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle prospect, out of Vandegrift (Austin, Tx.), committed to the Tigers in June, choosing Clemson over other finalists Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. Reed had 29 offers total.

"This recruiting process has been a long journey," Reed posted on Twitter when he committed. "To have over 29 schools believe in my abilities to play for their university is a blessing in itself. Ever since I was a little kid I dreamed of playing football at the next level. I grew up watching college football every Saturday and I always knew that one day, I'd get my opportunity. If it weren't for the loving support of God, my family, friends, and teammates I wouldn't be where I am today. I'd also like to thank every coach and administrator at Vandegrift High School who motivated and encouraged me every day to be the man I aspire to be. With all of that being said, I'd like to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. GO TIGERS!!!"

Reed picked up his offer while visiting for the spring game, then returned for the big official visit weekend in June.

The blue-chip player is widely considered a Top 300 talent after playing his senior season exclusively at LT. He is one of three OL takes in the class and is set to be an early enrollee.

