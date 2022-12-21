2023 RB Jarvis Green Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 in-state RB Jarvis Green has officially signed with the Tigers.

2023 in-state RB Jarvis Green has officially signed with Clemson.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound prospect played a major role in Dutch Fork's state championship season, rushing for 2,272 yards, while averaging close to 10 yards per carry and scoring 33 rushing touchdowns. He had more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 41 touchdowns in total.

Green was the first running back to commit in the 2023 class, announcing a verbal pledge early last week, just days after picking up his offer from the Tigers .

At one time, Green was committed to James Madison. However, a lifelong fan of Clemson, the offer from the Tigers was the one that Green coveted.

"An offer from Clemson would mean a lot," Green told All Clemson earlier this year. "Because Clemson is my dream school. I grew up a Clemson fan since I’m from South Carolina."

Green is widely considered one of the top players in the state and was a finalist for the Mr. Football award.

