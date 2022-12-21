2023 DL Peter Woods Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 DL Peter Woods has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

2023 DL Peter Woods has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound prospect, out of Thompson (Alabaster, AL), is one of the top players in the country, ranking No. 14 in the SI99. He committed to the Tigers in July, choosing Clemson over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State.

With Woods residing about an hour away from Tuscaloosa and growing up a fan of the Crimson Tide, many thought this was a battle the Tigers would not win. However, the culture and family-like feel inside the Clemson program really resonated with Woods, and in the end, it was enough to pull the elite-level talent out of his home state.

"The difference between Clemson and a lot of the other places I’ve been to is just the family atmosphere they have created," Woolds told All Clemson after a visit earlier this year. "Everyone is like family, blood or not, and the culture coach (Dabo) Swinney has set, EVERYONE in the program has bought in."

Arguably one of the three best defensive linemen in the class, Woods is one of three defensive tackle takes in the class and is scheduled to enroll early.

