ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

NSD Updates: UGA Inks A Monster out of South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31I1Wz_0jq2XJU700

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia.

So, when a 4-star tackle out of South Carolina inks his name with the Bulldogs, you showed take note. Particularly when that senior offensive lineman is 6'7, 305 pounds, has 34.5" arms and has a wingspan of 84.5".

Those are the measurables of Monroe Freeling who just sent in his official national letter of intent to the University of Georgia.

Freeling is a massive human that possesses a unique fluidity about himself and he's coming into his own as a football player. In January, when Freeling was at the Under Armour event here in Atlanta, he was a soft 285 pounds. You could see the potential, but the frame wasn't close to being filled out. Eleven months later, he's a college ready 305 pounds, and is beginning to play like the specimen he's become.

There's plenty of work to be done. He's got footwork to clean up, and he's got to learn to play with better pad level, but he's got an elite motor and a frame that the lord only gives 1% of the people on this planet.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia coach Kirby Smart wastes no time setting no-nonsense tone at CFP Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart arrived in Atlanta with his game face on, looking to help set the tone for his reloaded Georgia Bulldogs. Smart knows this is not the veteran group he had last season that was loaded with experienced leadership and desperate to make a statement in the CFP Semifinals coming off an embarrassing 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What We've Learned About Georgia vs Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the. No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl for a chance to play for a national title in Los Angeles on January 9th. Though first, members from both teams, both coaches and players alike, have taken time to talk to the ...
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update Prior to Ohio State

The University of Georgia is set to play for a chance at a national title on Saturday, as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.  The Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday during the lead-up to what is expected ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Way to Early Look At 2024 Recruiting Class for Georgia

Georgia's 2023 Defensive haul was a particular group landing the likes of Samuel M’pemba, Damon Wilson, and Raylen Wilson, to name a few. Now that the 2023 class is completed, it is time to set the collective eyes of the program to 2024.  Unlike the offense, this class's defensive side is more ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Talks Ohio State, Previews Matchup

Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday prior to Saturday's matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Georgia head coach is in pursuit of his second consecutive national title, and is doing so for the first time as a prohibitive favorite and the No. 1 overall seed.  The Bulldogs remained at ...
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

The UGA Keys to Stopping Ohio State's Offense

The Peach Bowl is just a few days out from being played. The top-ranked Bulldogs look to continue their dominant run and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back national championships alive while Ohio State seeks their first title since 2014. These two teams have not played one another since the ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Carolina

No. 1 South Carolina women reach milestone in AP Top 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina maintained its hold on top of The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll Monday, reaching a milestone in the process. The Gamecocks have held the No. 1 spot for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest run all-time. UConn has three of the top four streaks, including the record 51-week run from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010. Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of 36 weeks. The Huskies also had 34-and 30-week runs at No. 1.
COLUMBIA, SC
DawgsDaily

Ryan Day Talks Georgia's Defensive Depth Being a Factor

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Monday ahead of his team's matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl in the semifinal round of the college football playoff. Kirby Smart and his team currently remain as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes for this weekend's ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy