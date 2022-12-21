ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Yazeed Haynes Signs with Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
 6 days ago

2023 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.

Haynes is listed as a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports. According to the recruiting website, he is also ranked as the sixth-best player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Haynes at one point in time was committed to Penn State. Then after Georgia extended an offer to Haynes and an official visit to campus during the month of June, he decommitted from the Nittany Lions and verbally committed to the Bulldogs just a few days later. He was also committed to Rutgers University at one point in time.

Haynes is listed at 6-foot-1, 170-pounds according to his recruiting profile. This past summer, Haynes clocked in at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard, the definition of game-breaking speed. He pairs that up with his polished skill set as a route runner which helped him put up some eye-popping numbers during his senior season at North Penn high school.

He's quick off of the line of scrimmage which gives him a great release to be defenders over the top. Haynes is already at Georgia and has been practicing with the team ahead of their playoff matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Haynes will join Georgia's wide receiver room, a position group that has been adding depth through the past couple of recruiting classes. Haynes will be a game-breaking addition to that room.

WGAU

As Kemp declares state of emergency, Athens braces for blast of Arctic air

The weekend forecast for Athens calls for a Christmas morning low temperature that bottoms out at 9 degrees. That will be one of four straight days with the mercury in the teens or colder for Athens and all of northeast Georgia, where a wind chill advisory is now in place. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency.
ATHENS, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
