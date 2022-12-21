ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Tyler Williams Signs with Georgia

2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.

Williams is listed as a 4-star prospect according to 247. He is ranked as the 15th-best wide receiver in the nation and the 22nd-best player in the state of Florida by 247. Williams originally started his aspirations to be a college athlete on the basketball court but then found his home on the football field.

Listed at 6'3 and 200 pounds, Williams has shown great instincts on high school tape as a ball carrier. He knows how to defeat angles, when to protect the football and when to put his head down to fight for extra yards as well. He was a very explosive player in high school despite his long and lengthy frame and has the potential to become an x-receiver for the Bulldogs.

In high school, Williams was a player that was asked to go make plays given his athletic ability. He will be asked to do the same thing at Georgia but in a more structured manner.

Wide receiver has been a position that Georgia has been trying to beef up depth-wise through the last couple of recruiting cycles and Williams certainly helps the cause there. The Lakeland, FL native is another great addition to Georgia's 2023 recruiting class.

Williams is already with the team and has been practicing ahead of Georgia's playoff matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

