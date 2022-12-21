Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry

Notre Dame has signed Louisiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry

Notre Dame has signed Louisiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, one of the most instinctive and productive linebackers in the country.

Hometown/High School : New Orleans, La. / University Lab

Height/Weight : 6-2, 215

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 5.0

Recruited By : Marcus Freeman

Offers : Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Texas, USC, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona State

2022 Stats : 122 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries

2021 Stats : 94 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 4 sacks

Career Stats : 391 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 14 sacks

Honors : Under Armour All-American

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN : 4-star - No. 58 overall - No. 4 LB

SI99 : No. 60 overall - No. 5 LB

On3 : 4-star - No. 193 overall - No. 17 LB

Rivals : 4-star - No. 205 overall - No. 14 LB

247Sports : 4-star - No. 243 overall - No. 19 LB

Consensus : 4-star - No. 153 overall - No. 13 LB

NOTRE DAME FIT

Ausberry has everything you want at linebacker in a modern defense. He's exceptionally smart and instinctive, he's athletic, he's physical, he can cover, he can play the run and he's a good blitzer. His combination of intelligence, toughness and playmaking ability is what the Irish defense wants and needs more of. His body isn't ideally built for Mike, but in a modern defense he can certainly play that position, plus he's hard to block. Ausberry's leadership and intelligence make him a great fit for the Mike, but he's also athletic and rangy enough - significantly so - to play the Will linebacker position.

Ausberry shows the range and coverage ability to play rover, but he's simply too good inside to move him that far away from the ball. You want Ausberry as close to the football as possible. Put him in the middle and let him go.

BREAKING DOWN AUSBERRY

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting : "Ausberry is an athletic and instinctive linebacker who always feels a step ahead of the offense. His game took a massive step forward as a senior, adding an added level of physicality to his game. Ausberry is also comfortable playing in space, profiling as the ideal modern linebacker.”

John Garcia Jr : "Modern linebacker build with length and plenty of room to add mass in college. Another two-way player with running back experience, with vision and space skills that make three-down linebacker traits look routine on Friday nights. Extremely comfortable in coverage with awareness, long speed and enough quickness to work more than zone assignments. Works lanes and gaps well while attacking run from depth, with short-area explosiveness upon contact. Plus instincts, experience and nose for the football will likely help carve a college niche as an underclassman prospect. As the frame fills out, the expectations of a larger role will naturally rise."

